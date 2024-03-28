Complaints about comments on the BBC's Off The Ball radio programme have been resolved by the corporation, with presenter Tam Cowan attending diversity training.
Mr Cowan and his co-host Stuart Cosgrove have hosted the popular football show on BBC Radio Scotland since 1995.
Both were referred to the corporation's complaints unit for comments on separate editions of the programme.
A complaint was made against Mr Cosgrove by a listener due to a comment he made about Rangers legend Richard Gough.
Mr Cosgrove stated he was unsure Mr Gough was against apartheid during a live discussion on the programme on January 20.
The former Rangers captain, when receiving the Scottish Football Writers' Player of the Year award in 1989, advocated for sporting links with his native South Africa.
The Executive Complaints Unit found this "gave the impression of being a personal attack on someone who did not have the opportunity of responding, and went beyond what would be considered generally acceptable in a programme of this kind".
BBC Scotland had already acknowledged a breach of standards and discussed it with Mr Cosgrove, which the ECU said sufficed to resolve the complaint.
Mr Cowan made comments which had "elements of sexism and sexual innuendo" in a programme broadcast on February 10.
Following a listener complaint the ECU found that those elements were "unsuitable for a programme broadcast at Saturday lunchtime".
Mr Cowan took part in one-to-one equality, diversity and inclusion training which was sufficient to resolve the complaint.
