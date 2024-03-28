The owners of a Highland care home have agreed to close the home after 'serious and significant' concerns were identified by care regulators.
St Philips Care, which operates Cradlehall Care Home in Inverness, said it had taken the decision to close for a full refurbishment.
The Care Inspectorate submitted an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the care home’s registration because of concerns for the wellbeing of residents.
The regulator said an agreement has now been reached with the provider to voluntarily cancel the service's registration. The home is expected to close on April 17.
St Philips Care stepped in to acquire Cradlehall from HC1, after they had failed to find a buyer for the care home.
The company said the complex needs of residents had been "difficult to manage, given its expertise lies in the residential care sector".
Managing Director Gary Hartland says, “After extensive consultation with NHS Highlands we have decided to close Cradlehall for a full refurbishment.
"After this, we shall sell Cradlehall as a turnkey operation to a care provider with a strong local presence.
"We have not undertaken this decision lightly, but after discussions with NHS Highlands, we believe that this will provide residents with the best outcomes for the future."
A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: "We are working closely with our partners including Highland Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure that residents experience appropriate care that meets their needs during this difficult time."
The home was rated good in all categories last year before it changed hands.
