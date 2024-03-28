Anas Sarwar is famous, we learned at FMQs. The wrong kind of famous.
You may have thought he was merely well-known for losing the Scottish Labour leadership race to that other bloke. You know, thingummy guy. He had that haircut. Oh, forget it.
Or perhaps you associate Mr Sarwar with rolling around in cash like Rabbie Burns in a hayloft.
Or for finally reconciling socialism with private education. (Just shrug.)
But that only goes to show, dear reader, that you are not Humza Yousaf.
The First Minister sees Mr Sarwar in quite a different light.
It came out after the Labour leader marked Mr Yousaf’s first anniversary in Bute House with a juicy rant about all the failures he’d already achieved.
“Does the First Minister agree with the verdict of the experts that this is a Government with no strategy, no vision and no plan?”
Mr Yousaf said he preferred the verdict of the Scottish people, who kept voting SNP.
As this skipped his thrashing in the Rutherglen by-election and was obviously rot, he quickly pivoted to a full-on attack, accusing his opponent of acting like Labour was in power.
“Anas Sarwar, who is famed for his hubris,” he declared, “is already putting up the bunting and telling the people of Scotland that their votes have been taken for granted.”
Startled Labour and Tory MSPs had a right old harrumph at that.
Mr Yousaf refused to even sit his Modesty Higher at Hutchesons Grammar.
“Whereas the Scottish Government and the party I lead will never, ever take the people of Scotland for granted in any election,” the FM added, waiting for an ovation from his MSPs.
Mr Sarwar was undeterred.
“In just a year of his leadership, there have been three defections, nine SNP members of Parliament have abandoned ship, and his own deputy leader has said that SNP MPs might not turn up to work.
“He has been called authoritarian by one of his longest-serving MSPs, has been accused of lacking vision by Kate Forbes, while his general election strategy has been trashed by Pete Wishart, his party’s longest-serving MP.
“In one short year, Humza Yousaf has lost every electoral test that he has been set.”
Confronted with facts, the FM fled into his foghorn.
“There is another display of Anas Sarwar’s famed arrogance and hubris in the chamber,” he yelled, “he’s taking the people of Scotland for granted.”
The opposition couldn’t bear anymore. Arrogance? Didn’t he remember Nicola Sturgeon’s giant face staring down from the clouds on a helicopter or Alex Salmond’s interstellar ego?
After the Presiding Officer demanded calm, Mr Yousaf later turned to the cost of Brexit.
“The only way to stop that damage and rejoin the European Union is for Scotland to become an independent nation,” he announced to the world. Phew. No hubris there, then.
Richard Leonard!
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel