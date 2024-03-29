A retired games keeper whose death was initially ruled not suspicious by police was shot in the neck and chest with a shotgun, it has been reported.
Brian Low was shot dead near his home in Aberfeldy while walking his dog. His murder is yet to be solved and is currently the subject of a major police investigation and a probe by watchdogs.
Mr Low’s body was discovered in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of the town on 17 February with his black Labrador by his side.
His death was initially assumed to be medically-related, but was later revealed to have been caused by gunshot wound after his body was examined days later.
According to his death certificate, Mr Low suffered fatal wounds to his neck and chest.
Official paperwork has been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council stating the cause of death, The Courier reports.
Police Scotland said that officers initially treated his death as “medical or non-suspicious”.
The investigation has been hampered by initial confusion over what had caused Mr Low’s death.
Concerns were raised on Wednesday February 21 during an initial medical examination and the major investigation team was called in.
Two days later, two doctors carried out a post-mortem examination which established that it was “a fatal gunshot”, and Mr Low’s family were told of the news on Saturday afternoon.
The public were not told of a gunman on the loose until Tuesday February 27 – ten days after the 65-year-old's body was found.
The remote beauty spot was not treated as a crime scene until four days after the body of the retired gameskeeper was discovered, and Detectives have admitted evidence may have been lost in the delay in setting up a crime scene.
The Police Investigation and Review Commissioner later confirmed an investigation into how cops handled the case was underway.
A spokesman for the watchdog: “On 1 March 2024, PIRC was directed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a 65 year-old man discovered near Aberfeldy on 17 February 2024.
“Once the investigation is concluded, a report on our findings will be submitted to the COPFS.”
Officers have said they believe the answer to the mystery murder lies within the local community, and have appealed for people to come forward.
Earlier this month, Police Scotland said it had spoken to 145 people as part of a local operation to gather further information.
The Major Investigation Team also stopped 118 vehicles and 18 pedestrians between 6.30am and 8.30am on Saturday, 9 March.
