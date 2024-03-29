Stirling Council has announced that is has completed the transfer of the former MoD land at Forthside, a move which it says will lead to the creation of thousands of jobs.
The £5 million purchase of the 36-acre site by the council will be carried out in two phases, with around 80% of the land acquired by the end of March and the remainder handed over by the end of June, following the completion of decontamination works.
The disused 36-acre site sits on the south bank of the River Forth and is the largest brownfield area in the city centre.
Work will now start on its transformation into a prime economic location, with the costs met from a £19m grant the council secured from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.
Most of the funding will be spent on the redevelopment of the former MoD land, including new roads and footways, the demolition of some redundant buildings, site clearance and infrastructure for the likes of power, drainage and communications.
The remaining £3 million will provide new active travel infrastructure between Forthside, the city centre and surrounding areas.
This substantial investment will deliver a new vibrant community in the heart of Stirling that includes housing, commercial development space, enhanced public spaces, environmental improvements and better access to the River Forth, Stirling Council said.
Stirling Council Leader, Cllr Chris Kane said: “This agreement give us the opportunity to deliver something truly remarkable at Forthside and is fantastic news for Stirling and the wider region.
“We can now get to work on transforming a huge disused site into a vibrant area of Stirling, delivering inclusive economic growth, creating a wide range of job opportunities and harnessing inward investment.
“The redevelopment of the site will be a key driver of the wider regeneration of Forthside with opportunities to develop high-quality and attractive public spaces, green infrastructure and enhanced travel connections across the city that will achieve major economic, environmental and social benefits.
“Achieving this outcome was a supreme collaborative effort and I would like thank everyone involved, across all partners, for their dedication, diligence and drive.”
UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont said: "This is an important milestone towards Stirling's ambition to become a highly productive, net zero city that is sustainable, inclusive and thriving. Purchase of the land from the Ministry of Defence will see the site unlocked for development.
“The regeneration of Forthside, which will help create jobs and attract new businesses and investment, is being supported by £24 million from the UK Government. In total we are investing £72 million in levelling up Stirling and Clackmannanshire and more than £3 billion across Scotland.”
