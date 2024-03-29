The rail operator's engineers are currently examining the bridge, which lies between Shettleston and Carntyne stations.

Roads around the site of the crash, including Carntynehall Road between Old Shettleston Road and Cardowan Road, have been shut.

Engineers examine the crash site (Image: NQ/Gordon Terris)

ScotRail announced the restriction on X (Twitter). The note said: "We've had reports of a vehicle striking a bridge between Shettleston and Carntyne. The bridge requires to be examined by Network Rail staff before services can pass over the bridge again.

"Please keep an eye on our app/website for live service info."

🛠 Our staff are attending a bridge strike between Shettleston and Carntyne. The bridge is a structure that requires to be examined by our engineers before services can pass over the bridge. This will require a line closure. We'll keep you updated. — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) March 29, 2024

Emergency services are at the scene. A police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.45am on Friday, March 29, 2024, police were called to a report that a lorry had struck the railway bridge on Cartnynehall Road, Shettleston, Glasgow.

"Police and emergency services are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.



"Carntynehall Road, between Old Shettleston Road and Cardowan Road, is closed."