Rail services into one of Glasgow's busiest stations have been disrupted after an HGV crashed into a rail bridge. 

Network Rail said that trains running from Glasgow Queen Street low-level have been affeted after operations on the bridge were suspended. 

The rail operator's engineers are currently examining the bridge, which lies between Shettleston and Carntyne stations.

Roads around the site of the crash, including Carntynehall Road between Old Shettleston Road and Cardowan Road, have been shut. 

The Herald: Engineers examine the crash site Engineers examine the crash site (Image: NQ/Gordon Terris)

ScotRail announced the restriction on X (Twitter). The note said: "We've had reports of a vehicle striking a bridge between Shettleston and Carntyne. The bridge requires to be examined by Network Rail staff before services can pass over the bridge again.

"Please keep an eye on our app/website for live service info."

Emergency services are at the scene. A police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.45am on Friday, March 29, 2024, police were called to a report that a lorry had struck the railway bridge on Cartnynehall Road, Shettleston, Glasgow. 

"Police and emergency services are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

"Carntynehall Road, between Old Shettleston Road and Cardowan Road, is closed."