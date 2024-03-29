The Edinburgh development, at a former industrial estate in Abbeyhill, will have 298 student beds, 49 private-rented and 17 affordable residential apartments, with dedicated community space. Completion is expected in September 2025.

Called Burnet Point, it will also be Unite Students’ lowest carbon new-build to date, the firm said.

Tom Brewerton, of Unite Students, said: “This is the company’s first combined development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent and affordable housing.

"We look forward to contributing positively to the student and private rental market in Edinburgh to help address the supply-demand imbalance in the city. This development reflects Unite Students’ ongoing commitment to provide high-standard, affordable student accommodation in locations where demand is greatest.”

Bristol-founded Unite Students said it is “the UK’s largest owner, manager, and developer of purpose-built student accommodation”, with providing homes to students at 158 properties in 23 university towns and cities.

Former MoD site to be transformed into 'vibrant area of Stirling'

Stirling Council has announced that it has completed the transfer of the former MoD land at Forthside, a move which it says will lead to the creation of thousands of jobs.

The £5 million purchase of the 36-acre site by the council will be carried out in two phases, with around 80% of the land acquired by the end of March and the remainder handed over by the end of June, following the completion of decontamination works. The disused 36-acre site sits on the south bank of the River Forth and is the largest brownfield area in the city centre.

'Popular' city bar put on market for sale as owner to retire

A traditional city pub has been brought to the market for sale.

Christie & Co has been instructed to handle the prominently located freehold. The agent said that "The 524 Bar on George Street in Aberdeen, with the bustling city centre a short walk away, the business is popular amongst locals and visitors alike".