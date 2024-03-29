The "UK’s largest" student accommodation developer is to create its first combined development with build to rent homes.
Unite Students’ new property in Scotland will have student, build to rent and affordable units, making it the first of its kind in the company’s 70,000-bed portfolio.
The Edinburgh development, at a former industrial estate in Abbeyhill, will have 298 student beds, 49 private-rented and 17 affordable residential apartments, with dedicated community space. Completion is expected in September 2025.
Called Burnet Point, it will also be Unite Students’ lowest carbon new-build to date, the firm said.
Tom Brewerton, of Unite Students, said: “This is the company’s first combined development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent and affordable housing.
"We look forward to contributing positively to the student and private rental market in Edinburgh to help address the supply-demand imbalance in the city. This development reflects Unite Students’ ongoing commitment to provide high-standard, affordable student accommodation in locations where demand is greatest.”
Bristol-founded Unite Students said it is “the UK’s largest owner, manager, and developer of purpose-built student accommodation”, with providing homes to students at 158 properties in 23 university towns and cities.
