HOSPITALITY group DRG is to invest £1 million in the first major refurbishment of its Di Maggio’s restaurant in East Kilbride since it opened 30 years ago – and it will feature the company’s first move into specialist gelateria.
DRG, which has more than 20 restaurants trading under a range of brands across the UK, declared it will launch the the South Lanarkshire town’s first authentic churro bar and gelateria, Churrissimo, as part of a project that will revamp its interior and its menu.
The company is bidding for the East Kilbride restaurant to become a “dining destination” for families across the west of Scotland, with the gelateria set to offer an “array” of treats including 12 core ice cream flavours and churros, the Spanish fried donut dessert. More than £20,000 will be invested in equipment to produce churros on site, with chefs sent to Spain for special training on how to make the dessert.
READ MORE: Why closing time is coming earlier than ever for pubs
DRG said the work in East Kilbride is the first step in a refresh of the Di Maggio’s brand as it marks its 40th anniversary this year. It said the new interior in East Kilbride, which will have room for more than 220 diners, will be “modelled on Italian heritage, with nods to the brand’s Italian American roots”. Collection and delivery services will continue to be offered.
Tony Conetta, co-owner of DRG and son of Di Maggio’s co-founder Joe Conetta, said: “This is a really big moment for Di Maggio’s and Di Maggio’s East Kilbride. It’s the first major overhaul in the restaurant’s history, and we’ve poured a huge amount of planning and preparation into it.
“It’s also the perfect location to launch our Churrissimo brand. As a trusted neighbourhood restaurant, it’s a safe space to drop teens to meet up for ice cream with friends. With our kids play areas, we also see families travelling for a day out of fresh pizza or pasta, and then enjoy a cone, gelato, or churro afterwards. It’s a dining destination in the making.”
READ MORE: 'Spectacular own goal' as tourism laments Hunt Budget
He added: “We can’t wait to lift the curtain on this next exciting chapter for Di Maggio’s East Kilbride. When my dad Joe first opened the restaurant in East Kilbride almost 30 years ago, he knew the town was perfect – and it's now part of the fabric of the community.
“I’m so proud to see it continue to thrive. “Family is what Di Maggio’s is all about, and the East Kilbride restaurant has been a core part of our family business for such a long time. What’s truly amazing though, is that it’s also been a part of the lives of three generations of families in East Kilbride, people whose parents brought them here are now taking their children. It’s really special.” The new-look Stroud Road venue will officially launch in the first week in May, however, the kitchen reopens for deliveries and collection from this weekend (Friday, March 29).
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here