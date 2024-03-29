Fans Supporting Foodbanks was founded by supporters of Liverpool and Everton in 2015, and the donation drive has taken off in Scotland.

Getting this one out there nice and early. Our home game against Hibs on 30/03 will be our last collection before the split. Let’s make it a big one! pic.twitter.com/tzC2V8uZd9 — GersFoodBanks (@GersFoodBanks) March 12, 2024

Other supporters to have organised collections include Partick Thistle, Kilmarnock, Dundee United, Dundee, Brechin and Motherwell.

Rangers' clash with Dundee at Dens Park before the international break was postponed, with the home side donating unused pies and hot dogs to a local food bank.

FSFS said: "We want to unite supporters of every single club in Scotland. No matter how big or small the supporter base is there is a place for all supporters of football to get involved in FSFS.

"We want to show how inclusive, powerful and community focused that football fans in Scotland can be when we stand together to tackle issues like poverty.

"This isn’t about party politics or one football club over another, it's about showing the difference that fan activism can make and football fans standing in solidarity with one another to support foodbanks during a cost of living crisis."