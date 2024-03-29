The date when a regional airline will take over the running of a "lifeline" air service between Benbecula and Stornoway has been confirmed.
Earlier this month Comhairle nan Eilean Siar announced the awarding of the Benbecula to Stornoway contract to Hebridean Air Services, which will see the service return to three days of operation per week.
Passengers will be able to book return flights on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has advised that the service will commence on April 12, after the current contract with Loganair comes to a close on April 1.
Julie Simper, Managing Director for Airtask Group, parent company of Hebridean Air Services, stated: "I am delighted that we are able to announce the start date for the new service, just 5 weeks from contract award. We have been very conscious of the effects delays to commencement of the services will be having on the communities as well as the uncertainty for patients awaiting treatment.
"We are very grateful for the assistance and support provided by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Highlands and Islands Airports and Loganair. The teams at Hebridean Air Services look forward to welcoming passengers on board.
"Naturally, we have received a number of enquiries and questions regarding the service which we shall address through the website."
Cllr Uisdean Robertson, Chair of Transportation and Infrastructure at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said: “Hebridean Air Services submitted the only compliant bid for the operation of the Benbecula to Stornoway air service.
"It is the Comhairle’s view that this is a lifeline service and by submitting this compliant tender Hebridean Air Services have ensured that the service will continue until 2028.
"The Comhairle will now work with Hebridean Air Services to ensure that the service provides the best possible outcomes for the people of Uist and the Western Isles as a whole. I thank Hebridean Air Services for their commitment to operate the service and their hard work in getting the service operational as quickly as they have.”
Tickets will be made available through the Hebridean Air Services website
