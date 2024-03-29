READ MORE: ASN pupils removed from Aberdeenshire class photos

Parents were then sent a link with both versions to choose from.

In a statement, Tempest Photography said: “Recently, after capturing a class group photograph, one of our photographers took additional images of the class group which omitted some members of the class from the photograph.

“We deeply regret any upset this has caused and would like to sincerely apologise to the parents and children affected.

READ MORE: Kinlochewe sets provisional UK record for January temperature

“We are a family-run business and photograph at schools across the UK, and would like to reassure our customers that this is not standard procedure for our company and we are taking this matter very seriously.

“We are committed to implementing meaningful changes to prevent such an occurrence in the future.”