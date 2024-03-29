Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is stepping down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party “with immediate effect” after the DUP said he had been charged with allegations of a historical nature.
Sir Jeffrey has been suspended from the DUP pending the outcome of a judicial process and Gavin Robinson has been appointed interim party leader.
The party said it had received a letter from Sir Jeffrey stating that he had been charged with allegations of a historical nature and that he would be stepping down as leader.
In a statement, the DUP said: “In accordance with the party rules, the party officers have suspended Mr Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a judicial process.
“The party officers have this morning unanimously appointed Mr Gavin Robinson MP as the interim party leader.”
It was announced earlier on Friday that detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland had arrested and charged a 61-year-old man for non-recent sexual offences.
A 57-year-old woman was also arrested and charged at the time for aiding and abetting additional offences. Both are due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on 24 April.
The shock announcement comes just weeks after Sir Jeffrey made the decision to bring the party back to powersharing in Northern Ireland.
Sir Jeffrey’s leadership saw him steer the party’s two-year boycott of Northern Ireland’s political institutions in protest over post-Brexit trading arrangements.
After protracted negotiations, the DUP agreed to return to Stormont in February following the agreement of a new deal and a series assurances around Northern Ireland’s constitutional position within the United Kingdom.
Sir Jeffrey, who has had an almost 40-year career in politics, became DUP leader in July 2021.
His career started with the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and in 1985, aged 22, he was the youngest person to be elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly.
The 61-year-old’s relationship with former UUP leader David Trimble deteriorated when he led a walkout of the 1998 peace talks after opposing the early release of republican and loyalist prisoners.
He left the party and joined the DUP in January 2004.
He was recognised by the Queen in her 2016 Birthday Honours and was given a knighthood.
