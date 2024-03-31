The charity aims to esure that each baby who has died during pregnancy or early in life is recognised and that parents, extended family, and friends receive the support they need for as long as it is required.

The awards recognise midwives, nurses, bereavement midwives, doctors and community members who have gone above and beyond in the care and support they have provided for people who have experienced baby loss.

Half of UK adults, 50%, said that they, or someone they know, had experienced at least one form of pregnancy or baby loss, in response to a YouGov survey.

The most commonly mentioned type of loss in the survey was a form of miscarriage (40%), followed by stillbirth (13%), ectopic pregnancy (12%), termination for medical reasons (6%) and neonatal death (5%).

Ms Judge, who is a charge midwife at the RAH, was recognised by the charity for "her important role in caring for women across Greater Glasgow and Clyde and their families when they experience loss in their pregnancy and birth journey".

Caroline Judge is a charge midwife at the Royal Alexandra hospital in Paisley (Image: NHS GGC)

She was praised for her efforts to ensure parents are given resources to make memories including introducing boxes for brothers and sisters with the support of various charities.

She is also striving to ensure that parents are provided with follow-up care and support once they leave hospital.

She said: "I was aware that the event had received a record number of nominations for this award, so I was very surprised when my name was called.

“I found the night inspirational being surrounded by so many incredible people who care for families with bereavement and do such an amazing job.

“I am forever grateful to the person who nominated me.”

Laura Flynn, Lead Midwife (Clyde) for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, added: “Supporting families through their loss in pregnancy is a hugely important part of our work.

“Caroline leading the charge on many of our initiatives, to provide the level of care that our women and families need, is something that is worth recognising.

“Caroline has been a dedicated midwife in the RAH for many years and the team are so proud that she has been commended for the amazing work she does.”

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is among the second wave of health boards within Scotland to implement the National Bereavement Care Pathways (Scotland) which aim to improve bereavement care for parents after pregnancy or baby loss.