It was set up to tackle the climate emergency and produce affordable energy.
Now the Glasgow Community Energy co-operative is using its powers for even more good by channelling proceeds from selling renewable energy into a new grant scheme.
Named after a much-missed local campaigner who died in 2022, the Cathy McCormack Community Activism Fund will take proceeds from energy generated by solar panels and fund community organisations.
The £10,000 pot has been generated during the last three years by the co-operative, which has solar panels installed on the roofs of two schools in Greater Easterhouse and Pollokshields, supplying green electricity to Glasgow City Council.
Gary McCormack, Mrs McCormack's son, said: "We’re absolutely chuffed and honoured – as mum would be too.
"In the final years of her life, she got so much joy from seeing the next generation of community activists take up her fight for social, economic and environmental justice in Glasgow and across the world.
"We hope this new fund will inspire and support more local people to get involved."
Organisers said they hope the grant scheme will ensure Cathy McCormack’s legacy lives on in the city where she was a well known community activist and anti-poverty campaigner.
From Easterhouse, she was known for her campaigning against damp housing conditions in council-owned schemes and for making the connections between these local social injustices and the global climate crisis.
In the early 1990s she helped to secure funding for a pioneering solar heating project on the Easthall housing scheme, the first of its kind in the world.
Sympathy abounds for Siobhian Brown as she's sent out to defend Hate Crime Act
Liam McArthur offers to meet Nicola Sturgeon to discuss assisted dying
In the first five years, the Cathy McCormack Community Activism Fund grants will be awarded to community organisations close to the two schools.
These include The Pollokshields Trust, St Paul’s Youth Forum, Connect Community Trust, East End Flat Pack Meals and Fuse Youth Café.
These organisations will be encouraged to use funds for projects or activities inspired by Cathy’s radical spirit, aimed at addressing the root causes of poverty, not just the symptoms.
Neil Young at St Paul’s Youth Forum said: “We are honoured to be one of the recipients of the first Cathy McCormack Community Activism Fund grants.
"Cathy was an inspiration to many in SPYF as a local person who stood up against political forces to ensure that there was justice for all.
"We strongly believe in the power of local people coming together to make a difference.”
"This grant will enable people suffering from depression and other mental health issues to tackle both food poverty and the climate emergency through growing together in our new community farm.
"We’ll tackle the challenges of our time by building strength and resilience."
He added that the grant will be used towards a social area in the farm where people can sit and socialise but also a decorative area for quiet reflection and some pollinator friendly plants.
Mr Young added: "We’re delighted to be able to support so many of Cathy’s passions with this funding.”
From 2027 onwards, the aim is to open up the grant scheme across Glasgow to give others the opportunity to apply.
With Glasgow Community Energy’s plans to expand, developing new renewable energy sites across the city over the next few years, the hope is to create a much bigger funding pot with the possibility of delivering more radical change across the city.
Fatima Uygun, a volunteer with The Pollokshields Trust, said: “We are honoured to be a recipient of the Cathy McCormack Community Activism Fund.
"The grant will be used in Cathy’s spirit to improve greenspaces for our community to ensure they are accessible and inclusive for all. Glasgow Community Energy is an incredible project that has brought huge benefits to communities across Glasgow and we are delighted to be involved."
The Glasgow Community Energy co-operative was established by local people on a largely voluntary basis and as a result of a community share offer in 2021, it now has 182 members across Glasgow and beyond.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here