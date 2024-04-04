A guest house at the start of the North Coast 500 has been brought to market for sale.
Simon Fraser, of the Business Partnership, said the property with nine ensuite rooms secures much of its bookings through links with tour operators including cycle groups.
The agent said that The Coo’s Guest House, Inverness is an “outstanding example” of a three-star Victorian period property.
“Purchased by the current owners in 2018, the property has been tastefully refurbished bringing it up to its current high standard,” Mr Fraser said.
“The refurbishment project included rewiring the property and installing a new heating system.”
The agent also said the business is “fully compliant with all short-term letting license requirements”.
Mr Fraser added: “Despite the full renovation the property retains many original Victorian features.
“This imposing property boasts an outstanding trading location, only a short walk away from the city centre and is close to a range of restaurants, bars and entertainment venues such as Eden Court Theatre.
"The business trades to a high level and has been consistently profitable."
“Many bookings come direct through links with important tour and cycling tour operators. The business has an excellent reputation and benefits from a high level of repeat bookings, this can be evidenced on online review sites such as TripAdvisor. Trading with nine large, modern en-suite letting bedrooms on a simple bed and breakfast model which provides significant earning potential.”
The freehold sale is offered at £690,000.
UNIQLO names Edinburgh Princes Street opening date
Japanese retailer UNIQLO has revealed its hotly anticipated first store in Scotland, on Princes Street in Edinburgh, will open on April 25.
UNIQLO said its “arrival marks the regeneration of the shopping scene in Scotland’s capital”. The retailer said: “With its longstanding commitment to quality, style, functionality and comfort, UNIQLO promises to bring a fresh perspective to not only Edinburgh, but Scotland’s fashion landscape, offering a spacious store spanning approximately 1,430 square metres across two floors."
Five-star Scottish resort appoints new head of golf
A luxury west coast resort saved from administration has appointed a new head of golf as the venue looks to rival destinations such as Cameron House and Gleneagles.
Christopher McQueen is taking over responsibility for the championship 18-hole course at Mar Hall on the banks of the River Clyde in Bishopton. A professional golfer, he comes to the post with extensive experience having previously worked at Gleddoch Resort and Spa and Trump Turnberry Resort.
