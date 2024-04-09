Funding for Friends of The Pipe Factory CIC (FoTPF) from The National Lottery Heritage Fund will secure the Grade B-Listed building’s access and maintenance, whilst preserving and celebrating its history.

Situated in the 100-year-old Barras Market, The Pipe Factory is Scotland’s last remaining clay smoking pipe factory.

Built between 1876-79, the building's Italian Renaissance-inspired design details are some of the most intricate and ornate use of brick to be found within Glasgow.

Lesley Ward, Manager, Bridgeton Community Learning Campus (FoTPF partner), said: “The relationship we have developed with The Pipe Factory since last year has been fantastic.

"We are so excited that we may have a chance to offer new and exciting experiences to our community which could change lives in so many ways.

"We never underestimate the changes made from encouraging people to push their boundaries, try new things, and broaden their horizons.”

Betty Cosgrove, Calton Area Association (FoTPF partner), said: “Looking forward to a new community hub in the Calton in the old Pipe Factory which will give the community opportunities which have not been available to them in the past.

Interior of The Pipe Factory (Image: Glasgow Building Preservation Trust)

"Hopefully covering training for jobs or further education, social art projects and much more. Our community in the past have seen old buildings being left derelict and it’s great to see it has an up to date new use.”

Meanwhile, in Fife, plans to rebuild a 1937 herring fishing boat to become a working community asset have been awarded development funding of £84,856.

The Cellardyke Trust will use the development funding to develop its plans for the Manx Beauty and apply for a full National Lottery grant at a later date.

The Pipe Factory is one of seven projects across the UK to benefit from a total of £14.8 million in funding support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The funding will reimagine industrial buildings, vessels and sites to give them a new lease of life at the heart of their communities.