Last week, in a change to building standards - the regulations governing the requirements for all new buildings in Scotland - made a number of changes to the rules around heating and hot water.

This now means that all fossil and bio-fuel heating systems can not be included in any new build construction.

That includes log boilers and solid fuel and woodburning stoves.

READ MORE: Island depopulation won't be solved with 'quick fixes'

Taking to X, MACARC architects and planners in Oban, run by Alasdair MacMillan, said that while a clause permitted alternative heat sources as a backup, this would not extend to stoves.

“This is a seismic change, and one that has not been explicitly publicised,” he wrote.

While there is a clause referring to Emergency Heating (6.11.2) which permits alternative heat sources as a backup, this will not extend to stoves. This is a seismic change, and one that has not been explicitly publicised.

3/7 — MACARC (@MacmillanArc) April 8, 2024

Mr MacMillan said they had previously been advised that stoves would be permitted as a secondary heat source.

“Sensible, particularly in rural areas where power cuts are not uncommon. However there has now been a U-turn, and woodburning stoves are history.

“What was until last week a sustainable, renewable heat source, will be outlawed.

"As well as removing an essential backup source of heat for many, off-grid properties will no longer be able to use wood stoves. Woodland crofts will not be able to use their own timber.”

“While the move towards zero direct emissions is to be welcomed, there has been little public consultation on this, and no loud announcement of a wood stove ban. It also feels very much like a central-belt based policy, with little regard paid to Scottish rural house dwellers,” he added.

The Isle of Eigg X account said the ban would be a “disaster.”

They added: “They are a key part of our net zero by 2030 strategy. Practical & cheap to fit compared to heat pumps etc. They provide hot water in winter when solar thermal can't. Island timber harvesting provides local affordable fuel & jobs.”

READ MORE: 'Startling' figures show historic Highland county 'in rapid decline'

Kate Forbes, the MSP for Skye, Lochaber & Badenoch said she was “seeking urgent clarification” from the Scottish Goverment.

“This has just been brought to my attention by more than a few concerned Highlanders who heat their homes (as thousands do) using woodburning stoves, especially older residents who rely on them during a time of crippling energy price rises. I’m seeking urgent clarification."

Scottish Conservative shadow cabinet secretary for Net Zero, Energy, and Transport Douglas Lumsden said: It is vital that Scotland achieves net zero and cut emissions – but banning heating systems that people rely on is not the right way to go about it.

“Many people living in rural, off-grid areas rely on wood burning stoves to heat their houses, especially in emergencies. This ban would leave them without anyway to heat their homes.

“Yet again, the SNP-Green Government are showing their contempt for rural Scotland, ploughing ahead with rash ideas without considering the significant impact on individuals and their lives.

“Only the Scottish Conservatives understand, and are prepared to stand up for, rural communities and the issues that matter to those who live in them.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.