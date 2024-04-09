Award-winning Baba’s Sauce, which is based on a secret recipe, was a firm favourite in takeaway restaurants in the City of Discovery until its creator Baba Mollah passed away in 2008.

The condiment lay dormant until the secret recipe was discovered among Baba’s belongings by his son, Sunny. Together with his mother Suraya, the duo launched Baba’s Sauce in 2021, originally using it in the family takeaway. However as demand grew the family soon expanded into larger premises, allowing them to manufacture, pack, and sell Baba’s Sauce to customers.

READ MORE: Morton Fraser MacRoberts wins Scottish Government deal

Now the product is poised to be sold across Aldi’s 105 stores in Scotland. The listing comes after Aldi first encountered the company at a meet the buyer event last April.

Sunny said: “My late father’s secret sauce was a staple in our community growing up, so much so that he became known for it across Dundee. After his passing, it became a true labour of love for my mother and I to honour his legacy and we’ve grown the business from small beginnings to the point where we can now fulfil orders of 25,000 bottles per week.

“Securing this partnership with Aldi Scotland is a real milestone moment for us and something we could have only dreamed of when we first launched Baba’s three years ago. Aldi’s support for Scottish suppliers is clear to see and it is really encouraging for small businesses like ours that work hard to showcase Scotland’s fantastic produce.

“Thanks to Aldi, we now have the opportunity to bring Baba and his memory to a whole new audience of customers across Scotland and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the delicious, sweet chilli flavour first hand.”

READ MORE: Scotland sees major upsurge in commercial property deals

The sauce, which is hand-made by Suraya every morning, is based on a recipe that only she and Sunny know. With over 12 spices, including dried and powdered chilli which are carefully layered, the sauce is said to be great for dipping chips and pouring over burgers, sausages, kebabs, and pakoras.

The product will be available in Aldi’s Scottish stores from April 11 as a special buy product, while stocks last.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director at Aldi Scotland, said: "We’re delighted to welcome Baba’s unique homemade sauce to Aldi’s shelves. With such an inspiring story, Sunny and his family embody all the values we look for in our partners and we share a commitment to bringing quality, affordable and delicious products to the people of Scotland.

“With Baba's Sauce, we're introducing a fresh contender to the table to challenge the status quo of salt ‘n’ sauce or salt and vinegar and we're confident that Baba's Sauce will soon become a beloved staple in households across Scotland."