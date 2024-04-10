A further six lawyers have also been promoted across a number of departments and offices.

“To provide the high calibre advice that we strive to share with the people and businesses with whom we work, we need good people in our team. These latest promotions highlight our commitment to not only recruiting the right people, but offering them the opportunities to develop their careers with Lindsays," managing partner Alasdair Cummings said.

“It is important that we continue looking to - and building for - the future. I am sure that our new Partners will support us in doing exactly that. Each of them has worked incredibly hard to reach this point.”

Based in Glasgow, Clare Wilson has been promoted to partner in the commercial property team, having first joined as a trainee solicitor in September 2007. In the employment law team, Daniel Gorry has made the step up to partner just a year after joining Lindsays as a director based in Glasgow.

David Walker has been with Lindsays for almost 11 years. He was previously the firm’s risk and compliance director in Edinburgh and his promotion to partner will develop that role.

Leanne Gordon has also been promoted from director to partner with the rural services team in Edinburgh. Nicole Noble takes the step up to partner in the private client department based in Edinburgh, having first joined Lindsays through its merger with Hadden Rankin in 2019.

The promotions coincide with family law partner Nina Taylor taking over as chair, as previously announced by the firm.

“Lindsays has an enviable track record for recognising emerging talent in the legal profession and offering excellent opportunities to progress," Ms Taylor said. "Having started as an associate with the firm, I am proof of that and believe strongly in ensuring others have those same chances.

“I am looking forward to working with my colleagues in their new roles as I too settle into mine.”

The other promotions are: Scott Geekie, who becomes a director in the commercial property department in Edinburgh; Rachel Holt, who becomes senior associate in the personal injury team in Glasgow; and Joanna Saigeon, Kaman Au-Yeung, Sally MacLean and Samantha Miller, all of whom become associates.

Lindsays employs a total of 344 solicitors and staff across its offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Perth and Crieff.