BP has boosted oil output under its new chief executive putting the company on track to benefit from the recent rally in crude prices.
Shares in the energy giant rose to a five-month high yesterday after the company said its oil and gas production increased in the first quarter of this year compared with the last three months of 2023.
The news was included in a trading update which appears to have supported sector watchers’ confidence in BP’s trading prospects.
BP made $13.8 billion (£11bn) profit last year.
READ MORE: Crude price surge may fuel inflation and calls for windfall tax hike
Yesterday’s trading update was the first issued by BP since Murray Auchincloss was confirmed in post as chief executive in January.
Mr Auchincloss became acting chief executive in September following the surprise resignation of Bernard Looney.
BP said then that Mr Looney had informed the company that he had not been fully transparent in his previous disclosures about historical relationships with colleagues.
News of the increase in oil and gas production at BP may result in the company coming under renewed fire from environmental campaigners.
In his four years in charge Mr Looney launched a drive to transform BP from being an oil and gas business into an integrated energy company that could help support the transition to a lower carbon energy system.
In 2020 Mr Looney said BP would cut oil and gas production by 40% by 2030, from 2019 levels. He said BP would invest heavily in transition businesses, such as wind power.
READ MORE: SNP Government must turn grand words on climate into action
Following the surge in oil and gas prices fuelled by Russia’s war on Ukraine, which increased concerns about energy security, Mr Looney modified those targets.
Last year BP said it expected to cut oil and gas production by 25% by 2030, from 2019 levels.
Mr Looney said BP would need to invest in securing the supplies of oil and gas the world needed while helping to develop low carbon energy sources.
BP claims it can use the profits generated from oil and gas production to fund investment in areas ranging from offshore wind to hydrogen production and payouts to investors.
After he was confirmed in post, Mr Auchincloss underlined his belief in the strategy developed by his predecessor.
Mr Looney highlighted the value of BP’s North Sea production and noted the potential to increase the returns generated on the investment BP has made in recent years in areas such as West of Shetland.
READ MORE: Cambo plans boosted as North Sea oil giants take long view
Mr Auchincloss played an important part in the development of the North Sea operation. He was chief financial officer of the business from 2008 to 2010.
The Canadian executive’s father emigrated to Canada from Scotland.
BP did not provide details of the scale of the increase in oil production announced yesterday or in which countries it was achieved.
The company said its production of gas and low carbon energy was slightly higher in the first quarter than in the preceding three months.
BP noted that average oil and gas prices were lower in the first quarter than in the preceding three months.
However, the output from oil operations in areas such as the North Sea could help BP grow earnings following the surge in oil prices in recent weeks.
READ MORE: Historic North Sea field to be revitalised by Malaysian firm
Brent crude sold for $89.77 yesterday afternoon. The price has risen by more than 15% from $76/bbl in January amid concerns about the potential fallout from the conflict in Gaza and Russia’s war on Ukraine.
The Brent crude price averaged $83/bbl in 2023.
Ann-Louise Hittle, Vice President, Oil Markets at Wood Mackenzie said the energy consultancy expects demand for oil and gas to increase faster than production this year .
Members of the Opec + exporters cartel last month extended cuts in production that were introduced in 2022 to support prices.
Shares in BP closed up 6.7p at 516.6p. It has a stock market capitalisation of around £86 billion.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here