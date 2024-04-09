He has come under increasing pressure ever since he admitted giving the phone numbers of MPs, political aides and a journalist to a suspected scammer.

It comes just hours after he left senior roles in parliament and the party.

A spokesperson for the Conservative whips’ office said: “Following Will Wragg’s decision to step back from his roles on the Public Accounts and 1922 committees, he has also notified the Chief Whip that he is voluntarily relinquishing the Conservative Whip.”

Last week Mr Wragg admitted to the Times that he had passed over the details of colleagues after he had sent intimate pictures of himself.

Two police forces are investigating.

According to Politico, at least 21 people were sent unsolicited WhatsApp messages by one or both of two phone numbers, which alternatively used the names “Charlie” or “Abi.”

They include Labour and Tory MPs and one serving UK Government minister.

Luke Evans, a Tory MP, alerted police after being sent a photo of a naked woman on WhatsApp, which was followed by a message 10 days later.

Initially, the response to Mr Wragg’s confession was sympathetic, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt calling his colleague “courageous” for coming forward.

However, there had been growing unhappiness.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns accused her Tory colleague of “unforgivable” behaviour.

“Unlike some MPs I am not happy with Wragg, as a mother with a young child who only recently had threats. It’s unforgivable of him to compromise the security of fellow MPs. Action is needed,” she wrote on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, it emerged that man in his late 20s has contacted the police to say that the photos of Charlie had been taken from his Facebook page.

Three photos were used on the gay dating app Grindr, with the account contacting attendees at the Lib Dem conference in September 2023.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command are carrying out an investigation following reports that a number of unsolicited messages were sent to MPs over recent months.”

A Parliamentary spokesperson said: “Parliament takes security extremely seriously and works closely with government and the police in response to such incidents. We provide Members and staff with tailored advice, making them aware of security risks and how to manage their digital safety.”