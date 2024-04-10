A four-star country house near Peebles in the Scottish Borders with a history stretching back to the 1600s has been put up for sale – with a guide price of £2.9 million for the freehold.
Cringletie Estate, based in an area renowned for country pursuits such as shooting, fishing, cycling, and horse riding, has been brought to the market as its owners look to retire. New Zealand-born Bill Cross and his wife are credited with building up the luxury and hospitality credentials of Cringletie over the last year five years, and feel the time is right for a new owner to take over and pursue the various development options which exist within the 28-acre estate.
The property, which is located around 40 minutes south Edinburgh, This stunning four-star country house hotel features 14 en suite bedrooms, a two AA Rosette restaurant as well as a four bed owners house and separate cottages.
The current owners of Cringletie are planning to retire
Gary Witham, hotel director at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a wonderful country estate with a history dating back to the 1600s, which gives a buyer the opportunity to continue Cringletie’s journey as a top-class luxury hotel.”
