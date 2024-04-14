A woman has died after being taken ill at Celtic Park prior to Saturday's match with St Mirren.
Police say they were made aware of a concern for a woman within toilets in the stadium shortly after 2.30pm on Saturday, April 13.
Emergency services then attended, however, the 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers have since confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a concern for a woman within toilets at Celtic Park in Glasgow around 2.45pm on April 13.
“Emergency services attended but the 54-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Following the news, Celtic took to social media to confirm the incident.
They said: "We regret to confirm that tragically, a 54-year-old woman died suddenly at Celtic Park prior to yesterday’s match.
"Her next of kin have been informed and we would like to extend our most sincere condolences to her family.
"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are very much with them following this tragic incident.
"Celtic will provide all necessary support we can at this time."
The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
