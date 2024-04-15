An art gallery in Edinburgh is inviting the public to add their own work to the walls.
Edinburgh Printmakers, which was the first, open access, print studio in the UK when it was established 57 years ago, is based in a former factory in Castle Mills, Dundee Street, Fountainbridge.
A new event, Castle Mills: Then & Now, Whose Gallery is it Anyway?, will open up the space to aspiring artists who want to put their own artwork on the walls, or curate existing work.
It will be running from April 19 to June 30, and is described as “a real-time, in-person interactive experience”.
A spokesperson said: “The rules are simple: anyone can add work and/or choose to co-curate the exhibition by moving artworks in the space in ways that make sense to them.”
A variety of mediums will be exhibited including printmaking, drawing, textile, sculpture, and performance, and contributors are expected to include community groups, local schools or visitors.
However, it was warned that a member of the public can move an artwork, or put it into a box out of sight.
Staff from Edinburgh Printmakers will be on hand to assist in placing works as well as giving insights and advice on art curation.
READ MORE: The Kelpies at 10 - the blood, sweat and tears it took to create a Scottish icon
The heritage project is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, in a bid to diversify community heritage activities to widen reach and engagement, and to generate ideas for new activities. A series of talks will also be held.
Edinburgh Printmakers has hosted works by Eduardo Paolozzi, Sam Ainsley, John Byrne, Victoria Crowe, Alasdair Gray, Rachel MacLean, John Bellany and Alberta Whittle, among others.
Ilaria Casini, heritage engagement officer, said: “This exhibition will bring together perspectives and stories from Edinburgh Printmakers’ history and heritage.
“We will ask questions about mark-making, art curation and the relationship between artist and audience by giving people and communities agency to take over our large, light-filled, street-facing gallery space.
“We want everyone to learn and talk about art in a friendly and welcoming environment, informally through chatting, and via talks and tours over the duration of this project.
“As the public continuously modifies the exhibition, it will never remain exactly the same, prompting a reflection on printmaking and the visual arts that goes beyond a single curator’s selection.
“We’re looking forward to the conversations, artistic discoveries and celebration of creativity that lies ahead.”
READ MORE: Mum of three wins Scotland’s top prize for emerging art
Edinburgh Printmakers chief executive Janet Archer said: “This landmark building was once a thriving hub as thousands of people came through its doors each day. This heritage aligned with our own as an active membership providing open access, printmaking facilities since it opened in 1967.
“Whose Gallery is it Anyway? is the next step in our social role as a hub for a new community collectively shaping future heritage through sharing stories and charting them through visual expression of all kinds.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here