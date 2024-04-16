Scottish Labour has echoed calls from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for a “crisis summit” on the future of the country’s festivals.
The party claimed the SNP were "standing idly by" while events were collapsing due to a lack of support.
Over the weekend, Shona McCarthy, the Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society described the current level of Scottish Government support for what is the world’s largest arts festival, as a “national embarrassment."
Her comments follow the scrapping of this year's Aye Write festival after Creative Scotland rejected an application for a £77,500 grant.
READ MORE: Aye Write book festival cancelled after rejected funding bid
MSPs are due to debate Scotland’s international culture strategy this afternoon.
Scottish Labour’s culture spokesman Neil Bibby said: “Scotland’s festival scene is world-famous, but the SNP standing idly by while it collapses.
“We are already seeing the consequences of the SNP-Green government’s disastrous cut to Creative Scotland with the loss of Aye Write, and more could follow if we do not act.
“There must be urgent action to support Scotland’s iconic arts sector and the vast economic, social and cultural benefits it delivers.
“The SNP must urgently convene a crisis summit and develop a plan to save Scotland’s festivals.”
Speaking to the Scotsman, Ms McCarthy said it was becoming “almost impossible” to deliver the Fringe.
The Fringe Society, which administrates the 77-year-old open access festival, have a financial deficit of around £400,000. They have recently had two applications for financial support rejected by Creative Scotland.
Ms McCarthy called for the Scottish Government to agree an emergency grant of £1 million, and regular core funding of around £250,000 annually from the Scottish Government and £150,000 from the council.
She told the paper: "We’ve been offered a cross-agency meeting but we still don’t have a date for it. I’ve written to everyone setting out the current situation and what the meeting needs to address. It has to lead to a direct solution around investment."
READ MORE: Gail Porter 'priced out' of attending Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Ms McCarthy said the only meaningful support the Fringe had secured in the last year had come from the UK Government, which has agreed to bankroll a new headquarters for the festival and invest in a new support fund for artists.
She said: “When you ask people if they actually want the festival they’ll say: ‘Don’t be ridiculous. The Fringe is absolutely essential to the cultural ecology of Scotland. We recognise how important it is.’
"Yet they’re still prepared to let it fall through the cracks. It is just not sustainable, it is just not tenable and something has to be done about it. We get warm words and sympathetic looks, but what good is that to anyone?”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Despite the challenging financial situation faced by the UK, Scottish Ministers have increased culture sector funding by £15.8m to almost £200m this financial year, as the first step to achieving the First Minister’s commitment to invest at least £100m more annually in culture and the arts by 2028/29.
“We value the significance of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - and wider Edinburgh Festivals - and are committed to supporting this world-renowned event.
"In 2023/24 and also in 2022/23, we awarded Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society £550,000 for its Made in Scotland programme.
“We will continue to work with the culture sector to identify barriers to immediate and long-term recovery, and do everything within our limited devolved powers and resources to help those most affected by current economic challenges.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel