READ MORE: Family-owned Italian restaurant in Scottish city sold

Former owner Anna Crolla is stepping down after 38 years at the helm of Anton's.

The chip shop had the same owner for almost four decades (Image: Smith and Clough Business Associates)

Jonathan Clough, of Smith and Clough, said: "We are pleased to announce the sale of Anton's fish and chip shop on Glasgow Road, which was situated within a busy retail precinct in Kilmarnock."

READ MORE: Family to sell Scottish hotel

He added: "The business was extremely well established, with our client Anna Crolla having owned the business for almost 40 years.

"We were delighted to get this deal completed and wish Anna a long and well-deserved retirement."

READ MORE: First look at new city centre restaurant

Mr Clough said: "It has been a tough last few years for the fish & chip sector, however this is the latest in a line of recent deals, with another few in the pipeline, so there is still demand for this popular and resilient sector."

The value of the leasehold sale was not disclosed but the business was marketed at offers over £175,000.