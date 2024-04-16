A road in Glasgow’s southern suburbs has taken the place of upmarket postcodes in the West End as the area where properties command the heftiest price tags, on average.
Clarkston Road, near the city’s Netherlee area, has been revealed as the street with Glasgow’s most expensive property prices this year so far.
According to Rightmove, the average price of property sold since the turn of the year was £308,125.
This puts it above leafy Hyndland Road in the West End, where the average price was found to be £287,500.
Scotland’s most expensive street in terms of properties bought and sold in 2024 was said to be Simpson Loan in Edinburgh, where the average sum changing hands was £534,167.
Rightmove’s research was based on streets where there have been at least five properties for sale and rent this year, and so not all streets have been included.
The findings were released as separate research indicated that one in five (20%) aspiring first-time buyers do not think they will be in a position to make a purchase until they are at least in their 40s.
The survey, from Nationwide Building Society, found that nearly half (48%) of people looking to get on the property ladder believe their prospects of owning a home are further away than ever due to the cost-of-living crisis.
When asked about the biggest barriers to getting that first home, nearly a third (31%) highlighted saving for a deposit, while 44% pointed to issues with affordability.
A fifth (20%) said finding somewhere in their price range is an issue, 14% highlighted being able to afford the monthly repayments, and one in 10 (10%) pointed to the ability to borrow enough for the mortgage.
Buckingham Gate in central London has topped a list of the streets with the most expensive property price tags this year so far.
Nestled near Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament, Buckingham Gate in Westminster was found by Rightmove to have the highest average price being asked by home-sellers so far this year, at £9,633,333.
Outside London, Old Avenue in Weybridge, Surrey, had the highest average asking price for properties in 2024 so far, at £2,633,333, the property website found.
After Buckingham Gate, the next highest average asking price was found in Vicarage Gate in Holland Park in west London, at £6,332,000.
Tim Bannister, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “London’s status as the hub of luxury property in the UK remains unchallenged, with Buckingham Gate in Westminster commanding the highest average asking price.
“Although the possibility of buying one of these homes is limited to a very lucky few, there’s clearly a fascination with these prestigious homes as we find they’re often among our most viewed properties on Rightmove.”
