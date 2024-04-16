The firm is offering travel package deals to Scottish football fans, with a private Boeing 737-800 flight departing from Inverness Airport direct to Munich International Airport on June 13, and returning on June 24 from Stuttgart Airport.

Julia MacLeay, Spirit Journeys’ owner, said: "With Scotland set to play three matches in the group stages of this year’s Euro 2024 Championship, Spirit Journeys is offering unique package deals to Scottish football fans eager to be part of the action.

"Spirit Journeys has chartered a private plane that will travel from Inverness to Munich on June 13, so Scottish football fans will arrive in the city in plenty of time to see Scotland kick off the tournament against host Germany on June 14.

"There has been incredible demand on flights to Germany since Scotland qualified in October 2023 and even more pressure on hotels and accommodation providers in the host cities long before that. Therefore, while we do have a number of spaces still available across our package options, we expect these will book up quickly."

Julia MacLeay, owner of Spirit Journeys, and Don Lawson, Inverness BID board director (Image: Spirit Journeys)

ATOL registered and part of the Travel Trust Association, Spirit Journeys said it has over 25 years of experience in organising worldwide travel experiences and tours.

With the support of local businessman and BID board director Don Lawson, Spirit Journeys is offering a number of package deals across an 11-night period to Scottish supporters up and down the country.

It includes a flight only package, a flight and hotel package with accommodation in Munich, Cologne and Stuttgart, and a flight, hotel and match ticket package with category 3 tickets for each Scotland group game. Packages are also available to those who wish to visit Germany during the summer but not attend the games. Flights start from £795.

Mr Laweson said: “After making it to the group stages of Euro 2020 after 24 years, we were reluctant to believe that this opportunity would come around again so soon.

"As it is, flights from Scotland to Germany are few and far between with many now sold out or near to it. This is a rare opportunity and a great experience for Scottish football fans across the Highlands and beyond."

Spirit Journeys Worldwide is an Inverness-based UK travel company registered with ATOL and the Travel Trust Association, with over 25 years of experience organising travel arrangements worldwide. The company said it specialises in "tailormade holidays, retreats and cultural tours worldwide".

Electricity and gas giant to pay £1.5m for overcharging

Energy giant Scottish Power is paying £1.5 million in refunds and compensation after it charged customers above the price cap during the height of the energy crisis.

Regulator Ofgem said today that Scottish Power Energy Retail Ltd had “agreed the redress package after the supplier confirmed that between 2015 and 2023, it mistakenly overcharged 1,699 direct debit customers a higher rate, which should only apply to those who pay by standard credit (on receipt of bill)”.

Scotland’s employment rate rises but is lower than UK average

The number of people in work in Scotland has risen but remains below the UK average, new figures indicate.

A total of 2,637,000 people in Scotland were in employment for the three months to the end of February, giving an employment rate of 74.2%, according to the latest data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS). This is an increase of 11,000 people – 0.5 percentage points – from the previous quarter.