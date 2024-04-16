The number of hate crimes reported has dropped by almost 75% Police Scotland has said.
It has now been just over two weeks since the introduction of the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021 was introduced.
In the first week of the new legislation, Police Scotland said there 7,152 reports of an online hate crime received.
New data released by them shows there was a sharp decline in the number of reports during the second week since its introduction.
A total of 1832 online hate reports were received between Monday 8 April and Sunday 14 April, with majority being received anonymously. A large number of reports were assessed against the new legislation and dismissed.
Police confirmed there were fewer hate crimes recorded in the second week.
They confirmed 213 recorded hate crimes, down from 240 in the new laws first week.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have seen a significant reduction in the number of online hate reports, and these continue to be managed within our contact centres with minimal impact on frontline policing.
“All complaints received are reviewed by officers, supported by dedicated hate crime advisers, and dealt with appropriately, whether that is being progressed for further assessment, or closed as they do not meet the criteria under the legislation”.
READ MORE:
Explained: What are Scotland's new Hate Crime Laws?
Scotland’s employment rate rises according to latest stats
The new laws have been the topic of controversy in the nation with many prominent critics speaking out against it. Famously outspoken Scots author, JK Rowling feared it could criminalise those who criticise the Scottish Government’s policy on gender recognition.
She made a number of social media posts on the first day the law was in force misgendering a number of trans people, effectively challenging Police Scotland to charge her.
But Police Scotland did not take any action and said that Ms Rowling’s posts were “not assessed to be criminal”.
Detailed slides of Police Scotland’s data also revealed there has been a total 55 non-crime hate incidents, with 25 being recorded in the second week of April.
The data shows that, since its introduction on Easter Monday, the majority of recorded hate crimes have related to race, with 240 incidents recorded. 14 hate crimes related to transgender, 33 related to religion, 38 related to age, 61 related to disability, and 79 related to sexual orientation.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel