Known primarily for his role as one half of a criminal highwayman duo in 1985 comedy Restless Natives, Friel was also well-known for starring in Trainspotting, Still Game, Tough Love and Taggart.

Brennan Artists, who represent Friell, said in a statement: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our friend and client, Vincent Friell, who died unexpectedly in hospital with his family around him on Sunday 14th April.

"Above all, Vince was an incredibly loving father, husband and friend and we send our love at this difficult time to his wife Alana and 2 children Connie and Jude. We ask that they are given the privacy to come to terms with this very sad loss."

Friell shot to fame after Restless natives became a cult classic in the mid 80’s.

He played Will in the story about two Edinburgh lads who become local folk heroes and tourist attractions when they start holding up tour busses with novelty items in a non-violent spree of robberies.

Friel and his co star Joe Mullaney dress up in clown and wolf masks and act as modern highwaymen in the film that features Scottish band Big Country who wrote and performed the majority of the soundtrack.

Vincent also starred in a classic series 5 episode of Still Game titled ‘Whos the Daddy’. His character Chris sees the Craiglang gang pondering the idea that one of them may have an estranged son who’s trying to take over their beloved Clansman.

His character Chris is responsible for the Clansman being renamed Jenny’s as he turns out to be Pete the Jakey’s son.

He also starred in the world-famous Trainspotting in 1996 where he played the father of Ewan McGregor’s love interest Diane.

Tributes continue to pour in from colleagues from the industry and fans who are posting on social media reminiscing his performances.

Former radio presenter Ronnie McGhie said: 'I'm totally shocked to hear that Scottish actor Vincent Friell has passed away.

'He was in many programmes, but it's his performance in the movie Restless Natives that he'll be remembered for. A wonderful film.

'My thoughts are with his family and friends. Vincent, you shall be missed.'

In 2005, Restless Natives was re-released on DVD, and included an interview with Friell talking about the role which was his first feature film.

Vincent described his characters story as a ‘fantasy come true’.

In the interview he said: “I wonder what people will think when they look back on this film and see the 80’s style and fashions. It was such a strange and bizarre time. Now it’s not just the film you’re watching, you’re going back in time and seeing these styles and fashions. Thankfully none of those clothes were mine.

“It’s great that the film is out again, because there has been a lot of people over the years telling me they couldn’t get a copy because the video had been deleted.

“It is a lovely feeling knowing that 21 years later that there is maybe a whole new generation who are going to be seeing it.

I hope it stays around for many more years so it can become a nice novelty factor that there was this whacky little Scottish film made in 1984 and it is still lasting the course of time.”