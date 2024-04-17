Brian Donnelly, business correspondent for The Herald, has been named as a finalist in the Headlinemoney Awards.

Mr Donnelly has been nominated for Regional Financial Journalist of the Year along with five other journalists.

Read Brian's work:

Anger as housebuilding market ‘closed’ by SNP, Green homes law

Astonishing moment housing crisis council flips coin over new homes

The correspondent has been shortlisted for his work around the impact of new legislation on businesses in Scotland.

As well as his Business Week column, Mr Donnelly also writes the daily Business Briefing.

The 2024 Headlinemoney Awards are held on July 17 at the Brewery in London.