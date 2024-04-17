"With the sun shining today in Glasgow it seems an appropriate time to announce the sale of the Botany Bar and Restaurant on Maryhill Road, and that it will soon be relaunching as Cafe Ibiza, bringing a bit of the Balearics to the west end of Glasgow," said Jonathan Clough, of Smith and Clough.

He added: "Having sold the Botany to industry veteran Crawford Brechin in 2020, we were delighted to act for him in the disposal, and after receiving strong levels of interest, the business has been sold to Jack Quirk.

The pub and restaurant had earlier undergone a £200,000 refurbishment (Image: Smith and Clough Business Associates)

"We understand the business will be closing next week for a refurbishment before launching as Cafe Ibiza on May 11."

The restaurant was marketed as a "well-established business with an enviable reputation for gastro-pub food" that is in a prominent position close to Firhill Stadium, home of Partick Thistle, and Murano student village.

The original name "pays homage to the nearby sub-district of Maryhill, so-called as the starting point for prisoners departing from the Forth and Clyde canal to the penal colonies of Botany Bay, Australia", the restaurant said on its website.

The business previously traded as the Strathmore. Alan Tomkins took over the restaurant in 2018 with business partner Calum Lawson when it was redesigned in a £200,000 investment.

The value of the deal was not disclosed, but it was on the market for £99,000 with an annual rent of £20,625.