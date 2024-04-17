It marks the lowest level since September 2021, but was nonetheless slightly higher than economists expected.

Economists had predicted a reading of 3.1% for the month.

In the year to March 2024: ▪️ Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 3.8%, unchanged from February ▪️ Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 3.2%, down from 3.4% in February. ➡️ https://t.co/nCQnoLmeo5 pic.twitter.com/3cwyIBnHxH — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 17, 2024

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Inflation eased slightly in March to its lowest annual rate for two and a half years.

“Once again, food prices were the main reason for the fall, with prices rising by less than we saw a year ago.

“Similarly to last month, we saw a partial offset from rising fuel prices.”