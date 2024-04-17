Edinburgh Airport’s Chairman Sir John Elvidge and Chief Executive Officer Gordon Dewar will, along with other key leaders, remain in their roles.

“We are excited to partner with VINCI, with whom we have a strong and productive strategic relationship, to continue to support Edinburgh Airport’s future growth,” said Bayo Ogunlesi, GIP Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“We remain committed to providing high-quality service to passengers. We are very pleased VINCI shares our vision of Edinburgh Airport’s future."

As part of the agreement, GIP and VINCI will jointly lead investment and development of Edinburgh Airport.

The two groups already established a partnership in 2019 at Gatwick Airport.

Michael McGhee GIP Deputy Chairman and Founding Partner said: “This partnership underlines our commitment to Scotland and its capital city airport.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with VINCI to deliver on our shared aspirations for the future of Edinburgh Airport, including our promise to support the airport’s 2030 sustainability commitments.

“We are pleased the senior leadership team will remain in place under the chairmanship of Sir John Elvidge. Their focus remains on the long-term growth, modernisation and sustainability of the airport and on continuing to improve passenger service.”