The renaming comes from the institute’s new ownership from major Irish production studio, Silver Rock Studios.

The institute has also transitioned to a larger campus in Livingston, with brand new state-of-the-art facilities and resources, which will be open to international students for the first time.

Leading with an official rebrand and relocation, its new commercial model aims to reflect the institute’s existing position as a leader in the global performing arts landscape, as well as its new global footprint.

The restructure enables the academy to expand its foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate courses across the performing arts, and increase intake of both full-time and part-time students, with the capacity to triple the previous student enrolment.

As part of its new 'industry-leading' facilities, The Scottish Institute has opened the Howden Park Theatre, an innovative and fully equipped performance space with a 300-seater auditorium and rehearsal rooms to facilitate all student performances.

Having built a strong reputation as one of the foremost centres for performing arts education in the country, The Scottish Institute has secured funding from West Lothian Council, Creative Scotland, and Scottish Government Funding enabling it to expand and strengthen it’s offering to students.

The Scottish Institute will open the doors to its new campus with an official launch event on April 25, featuring a selection of student performances.

President and CEO of The Scottish Institute, Andy Egan said: “It is an honour to introduce The Scottish Institute and open our brand-new campus to our wonderful students, staff and visitors.

"The institute is built on the academy’s reputation and our roots in Edinburgh. This pivotal expansion further marks our commitment to fostering an environment where creativity, learning, and profession development take centre stage.

"We are delighted to open our new campus to international students this year, and introduce our faculty of experienced and talented professors to new students.

"As we invite our students to our new, state-of-the-art Livingston campus we aspire to nurture a hub that champions creativity, entrepreneurship, and learning to inspire the next generation of talent.”