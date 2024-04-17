A family-run hotel close to Scottish castle and whisky trails and has been brought to market.
Cornerstone Business Agents said the “very popular” hotel next to the railway station in a growing community.
The Station Hotel in Insch also sits beside a major new homes development.
“The attractive town of Insch is located 27 miles northwest of Aberdeen in the rolling Aberdeenshire countryside," the agent said.
“The town is home to around 3,000 residents and continues to expand with new housing developments.
“There is a new 50-home development which is currently being built adjacent to the hotel."
The hotel enjoys a "highly visible trading location" next to Insch railway station.
Cornerstone said: “The railway line connects Aberdeen to Inverness. It also allows easy access for residents to access the East Coast Mainline (Aberdeen) for train connections to Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.
“Insch is well placed to act as a tourist base for those visiting the Castle and Whisky trails as well as Royal Deeside. Insch also benefits from its closeness and commuter proximity to Aberdeen."
Cornerstone said The Station Hotel is being offered at a guide price of £494,000.
French firm buys majority stake in Edinburgh Airport
Major investment has been promised for Edinburgh Airport after its owners sold a majority stake in the business to one of the world’s leading air travel facility operators.
Current owners Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) have announced that it has sold a 50.01 per cent stake to VINCI Airports, the world’s leading private airport operator, in a deal worth £1.27 billion. Edinburgh Airport’s Chairman Sir John Elvidge and Chief Executive Officer Gordon Dewar will, along with other key leaders, remain in their roles. GIP has owned the airport since 2012.
Robison hails Hyundai offshore wind deal as ‘vote of confidence in Scotland’
An agreement by Hyundai to pursue opportunities for floating offshore wind power projects has been hailed as a “vote of confidence in Scotland” by Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.
She spoke out after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was agreed between HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Scottish Enterprise and Highlands and Islands Enterprise. The deal is the South Korean manufacturing giant’s first agreement in Europe on floating, offshore, wind manufacturing.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here