The Station Hotel in Insch also sits beside a major new homes development.

“The attractive town of Insch is located 27 miles northwest of Aberdeen in the rolling Aberdeenshire countryside," the agent said.

The hotel is close to the railway station and described as a good base for exploring the region (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

“The town is home to around 3,000 residents and continues to expand with new housing developments.

“There is a new 50-home development which is currently being built adjacent to the hotel."

The hotel enjoys a "highly visible trading location" next to Insch railway station.

Cornerstone said: “The railway line connects Aberdeen to Inverness. It also allows easy access for residents to access the East Coast Mainline (Aberdeen) for train connections to Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.

“Insch is well placed to act as a tourist base for those visiting the Castle and Whisky trails as well as Royal Deeside. Insch also benefits from its closeness and commuter proximity to Aberdeen."

Cornerstone said The Station Hotel is being offered at a guide price of £494,000.

French firm buys majority stake in Edinburgh Airport

Major investment has been promised for Edinburgh Airport after its owners sold a majority stake in the business to one of the world’s leading air travel facility operators.

Current owners Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) have announced that it has sold a 50.01 per cent stake to VINCI Airports, the world’s leading private airport operator, in a deal worth £1.27 billion. Edinburgh Airport’s Chairman Sir John Elvidge and Chief Executive Officer Gordon Dewar will, along with other key leaders, remain in their roles. GIP has owned the airport since 2012.

Robison hails Hyundai offshore wind deal as ‘vote of confidence in Scotland’

An agreement by Hyundai to pursue opportunities for floating offshore wind power projects has been hailed as a “vote of confidence in Scotland” by Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.

She spoke out after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was agreed between HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Scottish Enterprise and Highlands and Islands Enterprise. The deal is the South Korean manufacturing giant’s first agreement in Europe on floating, offshore, wind manufacturing.