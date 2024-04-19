This is artist Sukaina Kubba’s first solo exhibition in a UK institution. Kubba works with industrial and packaging materials and her practice spans the mediums of drawing, painting, printmaking, fibres, audio, visual and installation. Her works attempt to explore narratives of cultural and material assimilation and appropriation.

Whose Gallery is it Anyway?

20 April-30 June. Entry free. Edinburgh Printmakers, 1 Dundee Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9FP

Anyone can add work and/or choose to co-curate this exhibition by moving artworks in the space in ways that make sense to them. The exhibition asks questions about art, curation and the relationship between artist and audience.

This…I Like It

20 April-30 June. Entry free. Edinburgh Printmakers, 1 Dundee Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9FP

A joint project between Edinburgh Printmakers and Tiphereth Print Studio, This…I Like It takes inspiration from Tiphereth’s working methodology based on collectivity, inclusivity and shared ownership. It explores curation as a collaborative practice and presents a selection of works that explore what draws artists to the medium of printmaking over and over again.

Beyond the Surface

20-26 April. Entry free. The Briggait, 141 Bridgegate, Glasgow, G1 5HZ

Artist April’s first major solo exhibition in Glasgow is entitled ‘Beyond the Surface’. April is a Glasgow based contemporary artist working predominantly through painting and sculpture.

This exhibition explores the inherent agency of our surrounding landscape. She uses her experience as a woman moving through varied landscapes as a methodology and delves into questions of animal, human and non-human agency.

SoulINQUEST

20 April-29 June. Entry free. Platform Glasgow, 1000 Westerhouse Road, G34 9JW.

SoulINQUEST is a powerful touring photography exhibition that attempts to shed light on state-related deaths and provides the opportunity for bereaved families to express their experiences. Photographer Sarah Booker worked with 17 families that led to a series of photographs and text works that are on display in this exhibition.

Eastern Ground

20 April-3 May. Entry free. Glasgow City Heritage Trust, 54 Bell Street, Glasgow, G1 1LQ

The Eastern Ground project saw the creation of six stunning handmade garments that celebrate the people of the East End. The garments have been designed by bespoke tailor Alis le May and each costume was inspired by one of the area’s historic buildings.

Seen and Unseen

20-23 April. Entry free. Reid Building, Glasgow School of Art, 164 Renfrew Street, Glasgow, G3 6RQ

Known for her depictions of landscape, artist Carol Rhodes portrayed a world of semi-fictional locations that are at once familiar and ambiguous. This latest presentation explores a small selection of her early works and drawings from Rhodes’ archive.

Mythic Instruments

20 April-26 May. Entry free. The Lab Gallery, 1 Summerhall, Edinburgh, EH9 1PL

Mythic Instruments is an immersive exploration that delves into the intersections of science, craft, mysticism and culture. It reflects on our ecological crisis, detachment from the land, and erosion of traditional knowledge. The works on display serve as windows into the evolution of materials, shedding light on both the losses incurred and the innovations achieved.

A Bonnie Way: Unravelling the seduction of the countryside

20 April-10 May. Entry free. Various venues (see event website for details).

Discover the work of three artists Bobbi Cameron, Ufuoma Essi and Sarah Rose who all explore their experience of life and conversations in rural and semi-rural places. The artworks are shown alongside an index of community-based publications connecting their questions, manifestos and propositions of people in rural places from across Scotland.

Pressers

20 April-2 June. Entry free. Cample Line, Thornhill, Dumfriesshire, DG3 5HD

Installed across both floors of the building, Gabriella Boyd’s exhibition at Cample Line includes a group of new works on canvas and paper that have been painted over the last year. It’s the artist’s first solo show in Scotland and is accompanied by a short essay from Yates Norton, curator at the Roberts Institute of Art.

