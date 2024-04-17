British Transport Police (BTP) is appealing for witnesses to come forward after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in a Scots railway station.

BTP officers responded to reports of an attack at Dumbarton Central station on April 4. The victim was taken to hospital but has since been discharged. 

Three 15-year-old boys have been cautioned and charged with serious assault, with one of the boys additionally charged with possession of a bladed article and another with possession of an offensive weapon, BTP said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information and has not already contacted the police is asked to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 701 of 4 April 2024.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.