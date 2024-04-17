Three 15-year-old boys have been cautioned and charged with serious assault, with one of the boys additionally charged with possession of a bladed article and another with possession of an offensive weapon, BTP said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information and has not already contacted the police is asked to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 701 of 4 April 2024.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.