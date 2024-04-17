According to BBC Scotland, she is set to completely scrap the interim target and could also drop the annual targets.

The move follows a damning report by the Climate Change Committee (CCC), which claimed the 2030 goal was "no longer credible".

The weakening of the pledge, made in 2019, will be humiliating for the Scottish Greens.

On Tuesday, Humza Yousaf’s official spokesman told journalists that, in general, the First Minister would expect all of his ministers to back Scottish Government business, including

Green MSPs Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater will have to support the scrapping of the crucial climate change target or they will have to quit government.

In 2019, when the Act was debated and passed, the Greens were pushing for an 80% target by 2030.

They called the 75% target a "weak compromise" and abstained in the final vote.

In their report, published last month, the CCC said that for Scotland to cut harmful emissions by 75% within six years, it would require the rate of emission reduction in most sectors to increase by a factor of nine.

It said: “The acceleration required in emissions reduction to meet the 2030 target is now beyond what is credible.”

The CCC also noted the publication of Scotland’s new draft Climate Change Plan, which was due late in 2023, had been “delayed”.

It said that meant there was “no comprehensive delivery strategy for meeting future emissions targets” and the “current overall policies and plans in Scotland fall far short of what is needed to achieve the legal targets under the Scottish Climate Change Act”.

Friends of the Earth Scotland head of campaigns Imogen Dow told The Herald: “Scotland’s climate targets were agreed by all parties and are based on what climate scientists say we must do as part of the global effort to limit climate breakdown.

"The extreme impacts that millions of people are enduring around the world makes it clear that action is needed urgently to cut pollution, not further delays.

“The 2030 target could and should have been met but instead of taking action, ministers just sat on their hands for years.

"Now it seems that instead of doing the work, there is a real fear that they are going to try and change the climate law in order to weasel out of their promises.

“Scrapping or weakening these targets would not only undermine public trust in the Scottish Parliament but it would be a betrayal of the millions of people who are already facing the impacts of climate breakdown, both at home and abroad.

“When these targets were set in 2019, the Greens were correct to demand more urgent action given the UK’s wealth, resources and role as a major historical polluter. Greens should now be using their power and influence within Government to drive more action, not as an excuse to go back on their word."

Last month, Mr Harvie told Scotland on Sunday that there could not be a "change to the framework and the targets without an acceleration of action."

He added: “We have had too many politicians patting each other on the back for world-leading targets while at the same time calling for more road building, more aviation growth and cheering to the rafters when new oil and gas exploration gets announced.

“If there needs to be any change in any of the climate framework, it has to come with an accelerated agenda of action on climate.”

Lib Dem Climate emergency spokesperson Liam McArthur said: "Ever since entering government, the Scottish Greens have traded environmentalism for nationalism. They have repeatedly missed climate targets, cut programmes designed to tackle fuel poverty and slashed a third from the housing budget.

“Last year the SNP and Greens were quick to condemn the UK government for diluting its own ambitions on tackling climate change. It would be hypocritical were this SNP/Green government now to do the same.”

The Scottish Greens declined to comment on the remarks by Friends of the Earth.