NFU Scotland has used a Westminster government reception to urge MPs to support Scotland’s farmers ahead of a likely general election this year.
“The next parliamentary term will be pivotal for Scotland’s farmers and crofters," NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy said after the event on Tuesday. "Today’s event provided us with an excellent opportunity to put the importance of Scottish agriculture front and centre in the minds of numerous MPs from each of the main parties in Westminster.
"The sector punches well above its weight when it comes to supporting high-quality food production, meeting environmental challenges, underpinning rural communities, and sustaining multiple businesses and thousands of jobs. We will be pushing hard to see each of our key asks included in all parties’ manifestos as we approach the inevitable vote”.
Event sponsor Alistair Carmichael MP said: “Farmers in the isles and across Scotland deserve the strongest possible voice at the heart of government. I hope that colleagues across parliament will have taken away the positive message coming from the NFUS today.”
Round-up
The best finished hoggs at Newton Stewart yesterday sold easily to a peak of £220/head for a pen of strong Texels from Traboyack or to 400p/kg for a Beltex from Glenstables, although a large consignment of store hoggs proved more difficult to place. Cast sheep sold to £160 for a Beltex cross from Dinmurchie with Mules peaking at £130 for Balker who also topped the Blackie ewes at £120.
Calves at Carlisle yesterday peaked at £620 for a British Blue bull from Waingate Head, with heifers selling to £580 for Jeanfield. Store heifers and bullocks sold to £2,200 and £1,980 respectively and achieved an overall average of £1,348/head. And a smaller entry of breeding cattle peaked at £2,200/head for Limousin heifers from Church Farm.
Hoggs at Longtown met with demand on Tuesday, selling to £180 for a Suffolk cross from Moss Side, while feeding ewes sold to £164 for a Bluefaced Leicester from Beacon Rigg. And ewes with lambs at foot sold to £152 for a one-crop pure Texel with twins from Kinning Hall.
READ MORE: Remaining jobs saved as Balgownie sold out of administration
Dairy cattle at Ayr on Tuesday sold to £2,450 for an impressive fresh-calved Holstein Friesian heifer from Ditton, while calves sold to £550 for a British Blue cross bull from Barward and heifers peaked at the same price for Kaimhill. Stirks sold to £1,120 for an Angus cross heifer from Meikle Auchengree, while bullocks peaked at £1,060 for Acholter. And prime cattle topped at 324p/kg for a Limousin bullock from North Boig.
Prime heifers in Kirkwall on Monday sold to 318p/kg for a Limousin from South Seatter, while prime hoggs sold to 430p/kg for Texels from Mos, and store hoggs averaged £113/head and sold to £190 for Scarpigar.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here