A fast growing coffee chain is to open a new outlet at a prestigious Edinburgh office development.

Black Sheep Coffee, which has cafes up and down the UK, will open a franchise at Haymarket Square, after securing a “six-figure” funding deal from HSBC.

The 3,600 square feet outlet, owned by Urban Street Scene, will be the largest Black Sheep Coffee in Edinburgh. Fifteen jobs will be created at the café, which will have a seating capacity of 190, including a 50-seat outdoor patio.

The venture will also be one of two Black Sheep Coffee establishments in Edinburgh to serve beer and cocktails.

A statement said owners Ian Lindsay and wife Desiree will have a hands-on role at the outlet, having relocated from Buckinghamshire to “pursue their passion for coffee”.

Mr Lindsay, managing director of Urban Street Scene, said: “We are so excited to be opening the new flagship Black Sheep Coffee franchise in Haymarket, as it has always been a dream of ours to open a coffeehouse. HSBC has been a huge help and I have really appreciated the advice and hands on support.”

Haymarket Square has attracted a number of high-profile tenants, with the likes of Dentons, Ballie Gifford, Shepherd and Wedderburn, Capricorn Energy and Morton Fraser MacRoberts committing to office space at the development.

The new Black Sheep Coffee venue is expected to open on May 14.

Coenraad Horn, relationship manager at HSBC UK: “Black Sheep Coffee is a well-established coffeehouse chain and will be a welcomed addition to the busy Haymarket area. We were delighted to be able to work with Ian and Desiree to make their dream a reality while also supporting the local economy through the creation of new jobs. We look forward to seeing the new venture in action.”