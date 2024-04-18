They currently operate PIGGS Spanish Wine Bar and Café on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, and are sons of Ignacio Campos, who had Iggs, then Barioja on Jeffrey Street from 1989, and who is now retired.

PIGGS Wine Bar was first launched in 2019 on the Royal Mile by eldest son Daniel and Victor came on board shortly afterwards.

Now expanding out of the city centre for the first time, the move was said to be “always on the horizon”.

The agent said the business is "positioned in a prime location in one of Edinburgh’s thriving licensed circuits in Bruntsfield, and the 42-cover business with some street seating out front will enjoy a 'soft-opening' this week with their booking system going live from this weekend onwards."

The premises are on a prime site in a popular part of Edinburgh (Image: The Restaurant Agency)

The second PIGGS is expected to trade seven days a week.

Alan Goldie, director of The Restaurant Agency Ltd, who handled the sale, said: “We were delighted to have played a part in bringing Victor and Daniel and their brand to Bruntsfield and given the careful planning of their second unit fully expect yet another successful business within the PIGGS brand.”

Scottish rocket launcher lands multi-million funding deal

Scottish space company Orbex has received £16.7 million from a group of six significant investors to further work on its rocket technology and construction of its launch facility in Sutherland.

The cash injection is an update to its £40.4m Series C funding round completed in October 2022 and takes the total funds raised by the business to £102m. The money will help Orbex ramp up the development of Prime, its 19-metre two-stage rocket designed to transport small satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO).

Coffee chain to open 'flagship' cafe

A fast-growing coffee chain is to open a new outlet at a prestigious Edinburgh office development.

Black Sheep Coffee, which has cafes up and down the UK, will open a franchise at Haymarket Square, after securing a “six-figure” funding deal from HSBC. The 3,600 square feet outlet, owned by Urban Street Scene, will be the largest Black Sheep Coffee in Edinburgh. Fifteen jobs will be created at the café, which will have a seating capacity of 190, including a 50-seat outdoor patio.