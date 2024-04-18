Two brothers from a well-known food and drink family in the Scottish capital are launching a new wine bar and cafe.
The Restaurant Agency said it has sold the former Saffron Restaurant in Bruntsfield on behalf of Haroon Ali, who "operated the business successfully from May 2021", to the Campos Brothers, Victor and Daniel.
They currently operate PIGGS Spanish Wine Bar and Café on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, and are sons of Ignacio Campos, who had Iggs, then Barioja on Jeffrey Street from 1989, and who is now retired.
PIGGS Wine Bar was first launched in 2019 on the Royal Mile by eldest son Daniel and Victor came on board shortly afterwards.
Now expanding out of the city centre for the first time, the move was said to be “always on the horizon”.
The agent said the business is "positioned in a prime location in one of Edinburgh’s thriving licensed circuits in Bruntsfield, and the 42-cover business with some street seating out front will enjoy a 'soft-opening' this week with their booking system going live from this weekend onwards."
The second PIGGS is expected to trade seven days a week.
Alan Goldie, director of The Restaurant Agency Ltd, who handled the sale, said: “We were delighted to have played a part in bringing Victor and Daniel and their brand to Bruntsfield and given the careful planning of their second unit fully expect yet another successful business within the PIGGS brand.”
Scottish rocket launcher lands multi-million funding deal
Scottish space company Orbex has received £16.7 million from a group of six significant investors to further work on its rocket technology and construction of its launch facility in Sutherland.
The cash injection is an update to its £40.4m Series C funding round completed in October 2022 and takes the total funds raised by the business to £102m. The money will help Orbex ramp up the development of Prime, its 19-metre two-stage rocket designed to transport small satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO).
Coffee chain to open 'flagship' cafe
A fast-growing coffee chain is to open a new outlet at a prestigious Edinburgh office development.
Black Sheep Coffee, which has cafes up and down the UK, will open a franchise at Haymarket Square, after securing a “six-figure” funding deal from HSBC. The 3,600 square feet outlet, owned by Urban Street Scene, will be the largest Black Sheep Coffee in Edinburgh. Fifteen jobs will be created at the café, which will have a seating capacity of 190, including a 50-seat outdoor patio.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here