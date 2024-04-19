The path is used to make more than a thousand journeys each day by people walking and cycling through the city, and is part of Edinburgh’s active travel network.

It is also one of the only remaining slices of green space running through the urban environs of the city and designated a Local Nature Conservation Site.

But under the tramline plans it would all but disappear, with only a small, three-meter wide slice for walkers and wheelchair users remaining while cycling “would be discouraged” and diverted onto nearby roads.

Council documents show that the Roseburn Path is now the preferred option for the tramline, despite the fact it would incur “significant tree loss” and require major replanting before it’s status as a natural haven for wildlife could be restored.

The path is popular with runners and cyclists (Image: Save the Roseburn Path campaign)

The proposal to run the plan along the path is counter to the Edinburgh Biodiversity Action Plan, which identifies “linear habitat corridors” as a priority.

Those who use the path have spoken of it as a tranquil refuge from the busy city streets which is hugely popular with Edinburgh residents which is home to “bats, hedgehogs, rabbits and birds”.

A spokesperson for the Save The Roseburn Path campaign group said: "The Roseburn Path is a haven for wildlife and biodiversity, and a key active travel route away from busy roads.

“Edinburgh residents of all ages use it to get out and about, spending time in nature. It’s a slice of calm right at the heart of our busy city.

“The proposal to build a tramline on The Roseburn Path threatens to destroy what it means to residents. The plans are completely at odds with Edinburgh’s key priorities on biodiversity, climate change and mental and physical well being.”

The path is one of the city's hidden green spaces (Image: Save the Roseburn path campaign)

In terms of active travel, data from Sustrans shows the Roseburn Path supports more than half a million active travel journeys a year. Having paths away from roads is so important for less confident or less experienced cyclists."

This criticism was echoed by the Spokes Cycling Campaign, which described the recommendation to remove the Roseburn cycle path as “appalling”, and one that makes a “mockery” of the Roseburn-Union Canal active travel project.

Edinburgh's trams began life mired in controversy amid delays and ballooning costs. The bill to build the line from Edinburgh Airport to York Place was more than double the initial sum earmarked at the outset by the Scottish Parliament’s then Labour-led administration, and ended up costing taxpayers £835.7 million.

An inquiry into the project, which itself took years longer than expected and cost millions, and concluded there was a "litany of avoidable failures" on the parts of several parties whose role it was to ensure that public funding was spent effectively and that the Edinburgh Trams project was delivered efficiently.

Retired judge Lord Hardie, who chaired the inquiry, said: “Poor management and abdication of responsibility on a large scale have had a significant and lasting impact on the lives and livelihoods of Edinburgh residents, and the reputation of the city.”

The Roseburn Path has been selected as the preferred option by Edinburgh City Council as it will speed up journeys between the City Centre and Granton while also directly serving the Western General Hospital and improving links to Edinburgh Airport.

A public consultation on the plans is due to take place in the coming weeks. Edinburgh Council Transport convenor Scott Arthur has said that a one-kilometre section of the Roseburn path will remain untouched by the project and that an “excellent walking route” will be maintained.

Previously, Mr Arthur said the path isn’t fit for round-the-clock usage by cyclists, especially women and children.

“I use it myself, but it's not a path I would go along at night time. As a city I think we have to aspire to 24/7 cycle paths,” he said.

“If we want people (especially women and young people) to be able to cycle safely 24/7, then the Roseburn Path really isn’t the answer.”

Edinburgh Council has been approached for comment.