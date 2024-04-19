However, with £100 million on offer from the Federation to run the 2026 Games, it’s too good an opportunity to miss for Glasgow; building on 2023’s UCI World Championships, hailed as the most successful event ever hosted in Scotland and Glasgow. The timing, combined with the social, economic and environmental impact couldn’t be better.

As King Charles III’s first Games, Scotland is as keen as any other small nation to maintain the Commonwealth Games as a key sporting event so it is an important announcement for Scotland and UK. The decision to host the Games also fits with Scottish Government’s external engagement and brand strategy: 2026 will serve as an important vehicle for soft power for the Scotland and UK with representatives from 74 countries and territories.

As the Games have a vision focused on promoting peace, harmony and the ability to unify through sport, the Commonwealth Games offers something unique in what has become known as the Friendly Games. Glasgow, after all, is seen as a friendly city – always known to welcome the world.

Multi-sport events such as the Olympics and Commonwealth Games are often a decade in the making, so what could a Glasgow edition with a much shorter lead-in time look like? Fortunately, much of the infrastructure and facilities are already in place, so there is no need for any new facilities; much of which was put in place for the 2014 Games. Of equal significance is the commitment to hosting an integrated event featuring both able-bodied and parasports events. This may mean less team sports and more individual sports that can include para-events. Only swimming and athletics are stipulated, so the other sports are to be decided.

With no new facilities to be built, only temporary additions to some venues, £100m should go a long way; but in a time of economic stagnation, the organisers are well aware of the need for reduced spending on non-core activities. So, expect to see a much smaller opening and closing ceremony, one devised for digital broadcast than large audiences.

These could be hosted at The Hydro – which has the expertise in place. Its staff manage internationally renowned celebrities every week; along with the enormous audiences they attract. Given the shortened timescales, it is likely there will be a reduced number of events and sports – perhaps 10 to 13, as opposed to the usual 20; but inclusion of sports that ensure widespread competition rather than the benefit of just the home nation.

For example, we could see fewer team events and more individual events that allow for the inclusion of para-athletes, like badminton and table tennis and possibly no road races that need higher policing, road closures and staffing. Indeed, there would be no legislative changes or road closures at all, keeping costs low.

Scotland has indicated it could host if no other nation came forward. However, this offer gives us the chance to lead the way with a new model for future events that is both innovative and sustainable; yet maintains the integrated nature of the Games for which it is renowned.

Obviously, this means a reduction in the size of the stadia being used but there is history of that in recent times. The World Athletics Championships in 2022 used University of Oregon with a temporary stadium that seated 13,000 people. This was hailed as a success over 10 days, 179 countries and 1,700 athletes.

A new model may also encourage new cities and nations across the Commonwealth to consider bidding for the Games. The Commonwealth Games are particularly important for small nations and sports that don’t get to compete at the Olympics; it’s a great development event for athletes too. Glasgow 2026 will be the 23rd edition of the Games. Only three Games have been held outside of the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – this new model will demonstrate to others that it doesn’t need to be outwith the reach of smaller nations.

Glasgow has world class event organisers and backing from Eventscotland alongside venues, like the Emirates/Velodrome, Tollcross Leisure Centre, the Hydro and Scotstoun Leisure Centre, that with some enhancements and adaptations could all rise to support the Games. We just need a little imagination, innovation and a new approach that will see a smaller Games that still holds the importance, identity and meaning for international athletes, sporting bodies and nations across 74 countries and territories. If that happens, then the Games can maintain its position in the upper echelons of the major sporting event calendar.

I have argued previously it’s time for a reset on how we run major sporting events. Concerns around climate change, sustainability, accessibility and innovation of major events have become more pronounced in recent years, with globally significant events completely out of the reach of many nations. Cities and nations shouldn’t bust the bank in pursuit of hosting events, nor should they remain solely the preserve of hosts with deep pockets.

Glasgow 2026 could be the catalyst for the city and Scotland to demonstrate our adaptability with a more digitally innovative, sustainable, inclusive Games. The prize is retaining a global platform for athletes with a new model for delivering a world class spectacle.

Professor Gayle McPherson is chair in Events and Cultural Policy, and Director of the Research Centre for Culture, Sport and Events at University of West of Scotland. She was on Glasgow's 2014 Games bid committee, and has served as an independent advisor for the 2026 Games