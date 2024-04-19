After a period of uncertainty, the future of the Commonwealth Games appears to be secure thanks to Scotland and Glasgow rising to the challenge and offering to host the next edition. With just over two years to go until the Games take place, it was always going to be hosted by a country that had both the infrastructure and experience of hosting mega sporting events following the decision by the Australian state of Victoria to withdraw their offer to host last summer.
We still don’t know for sure if the event will take place in Glasgow – the Commonwealth Games Federation has confirmed that it’s in discussion with a number of other nations; although at this stage, no other firm offer has been made public.
However, with £100 million on offer from the Federation to run the 2026 Games, it’s too good an opportunity to miss for Glasgow; building on 2023’s UCI World Championships, hailed as the most successful event ever hosted in Scotland and Glasgow. The timing, combined with the social, economic and environmental impact couldn’t be better.
As King Charles III’s first Games, Scotland is as keen as any other small nation to maintain the Commonwealth Games as a key sporting event so it is an important announcement for Scotland and UK. The decision to host the Games also fits with Scottish Government’s external engagement and brand strategy: 2026 will serve as an important vehicle for soft power for the Scotland and UK with representatives from 74 countries and territories.
As the Games have a vision focused on promoting peace, harmony and the ability to unify through sport, the Commonwealth Games offers something unique in what has become known as the Friendly Games. Glasgow, after all, is seen as a friendly city – always known to welcome the world.
Multi-sport events such as the Olympics and Commonwealth Games are often a decade in the making, so what could a Glasgow edition with a much shorter lead-in time look like? Fortunately, much of the infrastructure and facilities are already in place, so there is no need for any new facilities; much of which was put in place for the 2014 Games. Of equal significance is the commitment to hosting an integrated event featuring both able-bodied and parasports events. This may mean less team sports and more individual sports that can include para-events. Only swimming and athletics are stipulated, so the other sports are to be decided.
With no new facilities to be built, only temporary additions to some venues, £100m should go a long way; but in a time of economic stagnation, the organisers are well aware of the need for reduced spending on non-core activities. So, expect to see a much smaller opening and closing ceremony, one devised for digital broadcast than large audiences.
READ MORE
Glasgow book festival Aye Write is saved - but for who?
Trump on trial and for once it's not all about him
These could be hosted at The Hydro – which has the expertise in place. Its staff manage internationally renowned celebrities every week; along with the enormous audiences they attract. Given the shortened timescales, it is likely there will be a reduced number of events and sports – perhaps 10 to 13, as opposed to the usual 20; but inclusion of sports that ensure widespread competition rather than the benefit of just the home nation.
For example, we could see fewer team events and more individual events that allow for the inclusion of para-athletes, like badminton and table tennis and possibly no road races that need higher policing, road closures and staffing. Indeed, there would be no legislative changes or road closures at all, keeping costs low.
Scotland has indicated it could host if no other nation came forward. However, this offer gives us the chance to lead the way with a new model for future events that is both innovative and sustainable; yet maintains the integrated nature of the Games for which it is renowned.
Obviously, this means a reduction in the size of the stadia being used but there is history of that in recent times. The World Athletics Championships in 2022 used University of Oregon with a temporary stadium that seated 13,000 people. This was hailed as a success over 10 days, 179 countries and 1,700 athletes.
A new model may also encourage new cities and nations across the Commonwealth to consider bidding for the Games. The Commonwealth Games are particularly important for small nations and sports that don’t get to compete at the Olympics; it’s a great development event for athletes too. Glasgow 2026 will be the 23rd edition of the Games. Only three Games have been held outside of the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – this new model will demonstrate to others that it doesn’t need to be outwith the reach of smaller nations.
Glasgow has world class event organisers and backing from Eventscotland alongside venues, like the Emirates/Velodrome, Tollcross Leisure Centre, the Hydro and Scotstoun Leisure Centre, that with some enhancements and adaptations could all rise to support the Games. We just need a little imagination, innovation and a new approach that will see a smaller Games that still holds the importance, identity and meaning for international athletes, sporting bodies and nations across 74 countries and territories. If that happens, then the Games can maintain its position in the upper echelons of the major sporting event calendar.
I have argued previously it’s time for a reset on how we run major sporting events. Concerns around climate change, sustainability, accessibility and innovation of major events have become more pronounced in recent years, with globally significant events completely out of the reach of many nations. Cities and nations shouldn’t bust the bank in pursuit of hosting events, nor should they remain solely the preserve of hosts with deep pockets.
Glasgow 2026 could be the catalyst for the city and Scotland to demonstrate our adaptability with a more digitally innovative, sustainable, inclusive Games. The prize is retaining a global platform for athletes with a new model for delivering a world class spectacle.
Professor Gayle McPherson is chair in Events and Cultural Policy, and Director of the Research Centre for Culture, Sport and Events at University of West of Scotland. She was on Glasgow's 2014 Games bid committee, and has served as an independent advisor for the 2026 Games
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel