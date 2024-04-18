The minister told MSPs that the government accepted a recent report by the Climate Change Committee (CCC) that this interim target was now “out of reach.”

She said the government needed to act and “chart a course” to make the ambition to be net zero by 2045 “at a pace and scale that is feasible, fair and just.”

She told MSPs that while progress in reducing emissions will continue to be reported annually, the government would move to a “target approach based on five yearly carbon budgets.”

The minister was forced to apologise to the chamber after details of the statement were leaked to press.

She said she had instructed the Scottish Government's Permanent Secretary to conduct a inquiry to find the leaker.

In her statement, Ms McAllan announced a number of measures which she said would help support Scotland’s “just transition to net zero”.

These included plans to triple the number of electric vehicle charge points in Scotland, and a pilot scheme with some Scottish farms to "establish future appropriate uptake of methane supressing feed products or additives."

She also promised to launch a consultation on carbon land tax on the largest estates to "further incentivise peatland restoration, afforestation and renewable energy production.”

Ms McAllan told MSPs: “This government will not yield to climate culture wars.

“We will never shrink our duty to those impacted by climate change today and to future generations.

“Together we can tackle this crisis with the pace and urgency required. Indeed with very minor legislative amendments we will pave the way for continued ambitious and pragmatic delivery in this most important challenge.”

Environmental charities and opposition MSPs were scathing. There was however support for the government from the Scottish Greens.

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s head of campaigns Imogen Dow said it was "the worst environmental decision in the history of the Scottish Parliament."



“The 2030 target could and should have been met, but instead politicians are going to break their promises and betray both their constituents and the most vulnerable people already enduring the impacts of climate breakdown," she added.

Ms Dow said that instead of a "significant response and a ramping up of action", the Scottish Government had "presented a weak package of re-heated ideas, many of which were already pledged years ago and never delivered."

Speaking in the chamber, Douglas Lumsden, Ms McAllan's Tory shadow, described the statement as "a lot of smoke and mirrors, rehashing announcements and blaming everyone else they can for their own failure."

"But let us be crystal clear, the key areas of emissions are devolved: transport, housing, agriculture, all devolved.

"And this announcement is an absolute humiliation for the SNP, but even more humiliating for the Greens, who have ditched environmentalism for nationalism."

Labour's Sarah Boyack told MSPs that "ambitious targets were not backed up by ambitious action."

She said 18 April 2024 would "go down as the day that Scotland officially went from being a world leader in climate targets to a world leader in scrapping targets."

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamitlon said what Ms McAllan described as a minor legislative amendment was "a monstrous generational betrayal from the SNP and their Green partners."

"It is a cynical attempt to dodge bad press by simply abolishing the climate change targets that they had repeatedly missed," he added.

Green MSP Maggie Chapman welcomed the package of measures announced by Ms McAllan: "Today must be a pivotal moment in our fight against the climate emergency for a Livable Future.

"We may have come halfway but that's the easy part.

"Decarbonising our homes, transitioning to regenerative zero carbon farming, addressing transport emissions, transforming our economy; these are the challenges ahead.

"While the Scottish Government is making progress, we must go further and move faster. Today's package of measures to accelerate action will help make this happen."

