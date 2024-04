The girls were taken by ambulance to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary where they were examined before being discharged.

Inspector Stewart McColm of Police Scotland said: “Around 2.10pm on Wednesday April 17, we received a report that two 13-year-old girls had taken unwell following possible drugs misuse at a school in Dalbeattie.

“They were both taken by ambulance to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Hospital where they were checked over then discharged.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are working with our partners to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident.”

A Dumfries and Galloway Council spokesperson told STV: “We are aware of an incident that took place yesterday involving two S2 pupils at Dalbeattie High School.

“The pupils reported feeling unwell late yesterday morning and informed school staff that they had both consumed drugs.”

The council has been contacted for further comment.