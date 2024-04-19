A Scottish seafood company has opened a major distribution hub in the Spanish city of Bilbao to “scale” its operations and “solidify” its position in the European market.
Larkhall-based MacNeil Shellfish, noting its investment in the 3,000 square metre facility “designed to propel the company into its next growth phase” exceeded £5 million, declared: “This expansion, the culmination of five years of meticulous planning and dedication, marks a significant milestone for the family-operated enterprise.
“This state-of-the-art hub is set to enhance MacNeil's operational efficiency, increase its market share, and significantly boost its distribution capabilities across Spain, Portugal, and the broader European continent.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: What does blockbuster Scottish airport sale mean for passengers?
The company was founded in 2012 by Michael MacNeil and partner Amber Knight.
It said: “MacNeil Shellfish has steadfastly championed the cause of sustainable and ethical seafood harvesting. Partnering with nearly 600 local suppliers in Scotland, MacNeil has carved out a reputation for its wild, creel-caught delicacies, including crab, lobster, and langoustine, setting the gold standard for responsible shellfish sourcing.”
MacNeil added: “Shellfish from Scotland remains one of the most sought-after products throughout the EU, and the new factory will allow MacNeil to increase production with an expected 30% growth in 2024 turnover, and 10% increase in exports.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: This may stick in craw of those who would do Scotland down
It declared it would “offer certified, sustainably sourced products…with full provenance and traceability to meet European consumer demand”.
Ms Knight said: "At MacNeil Shellfish, our core mission extends beyond just selling seafood. We are deeply invested in nurturing a sustainable future for our community of suppliers, partners, and employees.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Surprising major development at CalMac
"Our new facility in Bilbao is a testament to our dedication to excellence and sustainability. It will not only enhance our distribution capabilities but also reinforce our support for the Scottish fishing communities, enabling us to deliver our exceptional products more effectively across Spain and Europe."
MacNeil operates with subsidiaries in Great Britain, Spain and Ireland.
It has a joint venture in Spain with Fishellnorth Ansomar, and plans to extend operations in France and the Netherlands in the immediate future.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here