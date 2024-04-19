Pop superstar Taylor Swift has referenced Glasgow art rock group The Blue Nile on her new album The Tortured Poets Department.
The singer-songwriter released her 11th album on Friday, the follow-up to 2022's Midnights.
The track 'Guilty As Sin?' opens with a reference to the Glasgow group: "Drowning in the Blue Nile/He sent me 'Downtown Lights'/I hadn't heard it in a while".
The song mentioned was included on the Scottish trio's second album Hats, and its inclusion by Swift is believed to be a reference to Matty Healy, frontman of The 1975.
The singer has named Hats as his favourite album of the 1980s and cited it as an influence for the band's track 'Love It If We Made It'.
He told Pitchfork: "That definitely started out as us just killing Hats every night before we went onstage, listening to that record until it broke. It’s slightly different; it’s like Blue Nile on steroids."
Paul Buchanan of The Blue Nile was informed of the namecheck by a fan on Instagram, responding with a simple "thank you".
The Glasgow group can expect a boost in interest in their back catalogue, with a huge spike in Google searches for The Blue Nile since Swift's album was released.
In January the singer was photographed wearing a dress designed by Perth boutique Little Lies, with the store hitting their monthly sales target in a day and almost instantly selling out of the item in question.
Some social media users have even joked that Glasgow's West End could see an increase in tourism thanks to interested Swifties.
While that may be a little unlikely, earlier this year a company began offering walking tours of London locations namechecked by the singer in her 2019 song London Boy as well as the kebab shop where the music video for 2017 single 'End Game' was filmed.
Cornelia Street in New York has similarly become a place of pilgrimage for Swift's devoted fans after her song on 2019 album Lover, as have places such as The Bluebird Cafe and Centennial Park in her native Nashville.
Read More:
-
Why Taylor Swift may be able to claim the Scottish throne when she plays in Edinburgh
-
-
The singer will visit Scotland later this year on her ongoing Eras Tour, playing three nights at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.
Swift has performed in the country only once before, selling out the Hydro in Glasgow on the back of her album 1989.
On stage she made reference to her family's Scottish roots, telling the crowd her dad had sent her an email: “In the subject line it said ‘tell Scotland this’, and in the email he said ‘our whole family is from Scotland and you have to tell them that’.”
Her great-great grandfather was a George Finlay who, according to his son’s marriage record, was born somewhere in Scotland in around 1850.
That son, Lancelot George Finlay, was born in Southampton but later moved to America where he married Eleanor Mayer on 27 Nov 1917 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Their son, Robert Bruce, married Marjorie Moehlenkamp, Swift’s maternal grandmother for whom she wrote a song, ‘Marjorie’, on her 2020 album Folklore.
On her father's side, it appears the 34-year-old can trace her roots back to Scottish King William the Lion, while Douglas - a Scottish name - also appears in her family tree.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here