A new speed camera installed on a busy commuter route notorious for speeding on the bank of the Clyde will be brought into operation on Monday.
The fixed speed camera installed Main Road, Cardross, will begin enforcement after speed surveys showed more than half of vehicles using the road were travelling above the 30mph speed limit.
Drivers caught by the camera will face a £100 fine and 3 penalty points on their license.
The road connects the towns of Dumbarton and Helensburgh, and sees high volumes of traffic moving through the village each day.
The site was highlighted during Safety Camera Scotland’s site selection after nine crashes where people suffered injuries occurred during were a five year period.
Argyll and Bute Council introduced high friction surfacing and barriers to improve road safety, but speed surveys showed that 56 per cent of traffic was still travelling above the speed limit.
In an effort to reduce the number of crashes, and target those traveling at inappropriate speeds, a decision was taken to implement a fixed speed camera.
Inspector Bart Simonis, Area Inspector for local policing said: “Road Safety remains a local policing priority across Argyll & Bute.
“We have been working closely with a host of partners delivering various initiatives and events to improve decision making and influence driver behaviour across our communities.
“We are fortunate to have our specialist Roads Policing officers based locally who continue to supplement and support local policing. I know the community of Cardoss are fully behind this enforcement plan and we look forward to seeing an improvement in driver behaviour.’
Alan Bowater, Area Manager for the West Safety Camera Unit, added: “Motorists need to be reminded that they should drive cautiously and at a moderate speed through villages, and the effective placement of the fixed speed camera should act as a deterrent to those driving at inappropriate speeds.
“Drivers who continue to travel at irresponsible speeds through this residential area will face a £100 fine and 3 penalty points.”
