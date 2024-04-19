Euro Hostel Glasgow, which covers the basement, ground and ten upper levels, closed last year and is currently empty.

“The property was converted to use as a hostel in 2000 and comprises 137 rooms,” the agent said. “The hostel ceased operating in December 2023 and is currently vacant with fixtures and fittings now removed.

“The room types include single occupancy, double, twin, and larger dorm style rooms which accommodate a maximum of 14 people.

“There are a number of larger suite style rooms on the first floor which in addition to dorm rooms have living rooms and access to a small terraced garden area.

“The majority of rooms, with the exception of 14 rooms on the second floor, have en-suite pod style showers and WC facilities.”

Kathryn Bennett, of CBRE, said the firm is relaunching the property "due to abortive negotiations".

She said: “The city centre building extends to a substantial GIA of 7,783.6 sqm (83,782 sq ft) and offers an exciting opportunity to re-open a hospitality business or repurpose for other city centre appropriate uses.

“The building is located in the heart of Glasgow, close to major transport links and in an established area for 'beds' in the city.”

CBRE said offers in excess of £3.75 million are invited.

